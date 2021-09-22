Week 3 Power Rankings: Loss to Packers Dips Lions Rankings

The Week 3 power rankings are out, and the loss to the Green Bay Packers dipped the Detroit Lions in most power rankings.

How does a loss against the Green Bay Packers impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

Sports Illustrated

Week 3 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 25th

“I think a lot of people are enjoying getting their shots in at Dan Campbell because of the persona he has taken on since arriving in Detroit. I’m actually interested to see how it works out and willing to give his schtick a chance. But the team isn’t very good right now.”

SI All Lions

Week 3 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 29th

The Lions were able to compete with their rival in the division, at least for one half of football.

It is clear the defense needs an infusion of talent, as this group simply isn't going to cut it.

They will have to regroup quickly, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are coming to Ford Field with plenty of momentum after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at home.

CBS Sports

Week 3 rank: 30th

Previous rank: 30th

“They hung around early against the Packers, but that defense is too undermanned to win consistently this year. They will play a lot of high-scoring games.”

ESPN

Week 3 rank: 30th

Previous rank: 30th

"In Week 1, (Jamaal) Williams became the first Lions running back to rush for at least 50 yards and a touchdown in a game and produce at least 50 receiving yards since Joique Bell on Dec. 7, 2014, and the effort produced 25 fantasy points. The flex role could fit him in certain situations, but obviously not every week.”

Free Press

Week 3 Rank: 27th

Previous rank: 29th

"I like coaches with the, shall we say, gall, to take on risk, outcome be damned. (John) Harbaugh did it Sunday; if (Lamar) Jackson was stopped on that play, the Chiefs were in field goal range and essentially guaranteed to win. And Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell did something similiar in Week 1, when he went for a couple early fourth-and-shorts rather than play more conventionally and kick field goals."

Yahoo Sports

Week 3 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 30th

“The Lions aren’t good, but they have shown some decent signs, whether a comeback to almost tie the 49ers in Week 1 or leading at the half at Lambeau Field on Monday night. Dan Campbell seems like the type of coach who can keep his team engaged, even when the record will look ugly.”

Sporting News

Week 3 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 28th

“The Lions didn’t look like total lambs against the 49ers, which is important to now they’re also playing hard for their new coach, Dan Campbell, despite their obvious talent dearth.”