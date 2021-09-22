September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Week 3 Power Rankings: Loss to Packers Dips Lions Rankings

The Week 3 power rankings are out, and the loss to the Green Bay Packers dipped the Detroit Lions in most power rankings.
Author:

How does a loss against the Green Bay Packers impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

Sports Illustrated 

Week 3 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 25th

“I think a lot of people are enjoying getting their shots in at Dan Campbell because of the persona he has taken on since arriving in Detroit. I’m actually interested to see how it works out and willing to give his schtick a chance. But the team isn’t very good right now.” 

SI All Lions

Week 3 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 29th

The Lions were able to compete with their rival in the division, at least for one half of football. 

It is clear the defense needs an infusion of talent, as this group simply isn't going to cut it. 

They will have to regroup quickly, as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are coming to Ford Field with plenty of momentum after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at home. 

CBS Sports

Week 3 rank: 30th

Previous rank: 30th

“They hung around early against the Packers, but that defense is too undermanned to win consistently this year. They will play a lot of high-scoring games.”

ESPN

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_16795160_168388382_lowres

Lions' Week 2 Top 5 PFF-Graded Offensive and Defensive Players

Here is a look at the top Pro Football Focus performers for the Detroit Lions from Week 2.

barnes5

Derrick Barnes 'Deserves a Shot' to Play More against Baltimore Ravens

Whose snaps would be impacted if linebacker Derrick Barnes plays more on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens?

superdome5

Look: Superdome Roof Catches on Fire

New Orleans Saints' home stadium appears to have caught on fire.

Week 3 rank: 30th

Previous rank: 30th

"In Week 1, (Jamaal) Williams became the first Lions running back to rush for at least 50 yards and a touchdown in a game and produce at least 50 receiving yards since Joique Bell on Dec. 7, 2014, and the effort produced 25 fantasy points. The flex role could fit him in certain situations, but obviously not every week.” 

Free Press

Week 3 Rank: 27th

Previous rank: 29th

"I like coaches with the, shall we say, gall, to take on risk, outcome be damned. (John) Harbaugh did it Sunday; if (Lamar) Jackson was stopped on that play, the Chiefs were in field goal range and essentially guaranteed to win. And Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell did something similiar in Week 1, when he went for a couple early fourth-and-shorts rather than play more conventionally and kick field goals."

Yahoo Sports

Week 3 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 30th

“The Lions aren’t good, but they have shown some decent signs, whether a comeback to almost tie the 49ers in Week 1 or leading at the half at Lambeau Field on Monday night. Dan Campbell seems like the type of coach who can keep his team engaged, even when the record will look ugly.”

Sporting News

Week 3 rank: 28th

Previous rank: 28th

“The Lions didn’t look like total lambs against the 49ers, which is important to now they’re also playing hard for their new coach, Dan Campbell, despite their obvious talent dearth.”

jones5
News

Week 3 Power Rankings: Loss to Packers Dips Lions Rankings

USATSI_16795160_168388382_lowres
News

Lions' Week 2 Top 5 PFF-Graded Offensive and Defensive Players

barnes5
News

Derrick Barnes 'Deserves a Shot' to Play More against Baltimore Ravens

superdome5
News

Look: Superdome Roof Catches on Fire

anzalone5
News

LB Alex Anzalone Is Third-Worst PFF-Graded Linebacker in NFL

campbell5
News

Campbell on 'Same Old Lions' Mentality: 'I Don't Want to See That Sh*t'

jones5
News

Lions' Defense Not Equipped to Succeed in 2021

USATSI_16794820_168388382_lowres
News

Lions' Week 2 Grades: Offense Slows, Defense Breaks Down in Second Half