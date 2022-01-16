Skip to main content

NFL World Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Jersey Blunder

A member of the Dallas Cowboys defense is wearing a misspelled jersey.

It did not take too long for NFL fans and pundits to recognize something was amiss with a jersey a member of the Dallas Cowboys defense was wearing. 

In the first quarter, cameras caught that someone misspelled Leighton Vander Esch’s name on his #55 jersey. 

The 25-year-old finished the 2021 season with 77 total tackles and one interception. 

He was selected by the Cowboys with the No. 19 overall pick back in 2018. 

As a rookie, he signed a four-year, $11.8 million deal to be a part of "America's Team."

Prior to the game, veteran broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman dropped a subtle hint that he would have liked the opportunity to call the playoff game in Dallas

Unfortunately, the game was being broadcast on CBS, while he was covering the Fox broadcast involving the Buccaneers and Eagles. 

“It’s gonna be a great game. I mean, a really good game. I think there’s a lot of people who would like to be calling that game. But should be a lot of fun.”

The Cowboys trail the 49ers 16-7 late in the second quarter. 

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the jersey mishap. 

