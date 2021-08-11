Nickell Robey-Coleman Envisions Detroit Lions Will 'Win Big'

Veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman believes that the organization can accomplish great things in the future.

Veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman felt his decision to sign on the dotted line with the Detroit Lions was the correct choice based on who was in the front office, his familiarity with the current defensive scheme being run and the players on the roster.

“I felt like I could come here, put a footprint in this organization, actually be a part of this leadership along with Jeff Okudah, and do something special, do something big. Not just win, but win big.”

Robey-Coleman, 29, has signed to play in Motown on a one-year deal.

Entering his ninth season in the National Football League, he should feel comfortable in Detroit, since he has familiarity with so many members of the Lions' coaching staff.

He played last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where current Lions coordinator Dave Fipp was the special teams coach.

For three seasons, from 2017-19, Robey-Coleman played for the Los Angeles Rams and worked with Aubrey Pleasant and Brad Holmes.

He commented, “I’ve got so much love and respect for Aubrey (Pleasant), so much love and respect for Brad (Holmes). When I came here it just felt right, it was right. ... He’s (Pleasant) going to be a prick sometimes because he wants you to be great. He doesn’t want you to be mediocre and be OK with that. If he sees you slipping, he’s going to let you know.”

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With injuries limiting Corn Elder and Quinton Dunbar being away from the team to attend to personal matters, it is highly likely that Robey-Coleman will play heavily in the slot, a position that he believes best suits his skills.

"I love the slot," he said. I've been playing slot since college. I played a little outside in college too. Slot, it just fits me. Small area, quickness, my size. I can take advantage of slot receivers with my size, speed and quickness. It's just a great fit for me."

Like many on the Lions' defense have expressed throughout training camp, Robey-Coleman also believes that the defensive scheme being employed can lead to great success for the team.

“This scheme got us to the Super Bowl, won an NFC championship, then before then we were making playoff appearances. We created a lot of turnovers on the front end, getting sacks, and on the back end getting interceptions and forced fumbles," he explained. "The defensive line and the back end can work together, marry up together -- it’ll look real good.”