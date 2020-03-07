NT D.J. Reader Could Help Lions Rebuild Defense in 2020

When the Lions announced they decided to release veteran Damon Harrison, it left a major void along the Lions defensive line.

With Mike Daniels and A'Shawn Robinson likely departing as well this offseason, Detroit has to reshape the defensive line rather quickly.

Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader could be a nice addition for the Lions to help improve the run defense.

Detroit's run defense was near the bottom of the league in 2019, as opposing teams were able to rack up over 100 yards or more on the ground consistently last season.

In 2019, Reader proved he is one of the upper echelon run-stuffing defensive tackles in the entire NFL.

In his first four years in the league, Reader has secured 154 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

With Reader, others along the defensive line could have ample space to operate to increase pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit writes:

"But if we’re talking about the highest priority position that would be best filled by a current NFL player than a rookie, I think we’ve got to talk about nose tackle. I’ve been saying it all offseason, but D.J. Reader should be this team’s primary target in free agency. The release of Damon Harrison Sr. leaves a huge hole on the roster, and we’ve seen how drastically important a run stuffer up the middle is for this defense."

If Reader is not retained by the Texans, Detroit could be a natural landing spot.

