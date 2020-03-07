AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

NT D.J. Reader Could Help Lions Rebuild Defense in 2020

John Maakaron

When the Lions announced they decided to release veteran Damon Harrison, it left a major void along the Lions defensive line. 

With Mike Daniels and A'Shawn Robinson likely departing as well this offseason, Detroit has to reshape the defensive line rather quickly.

Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader could be a nice addition for the Lions to help improve the run defense.

Detroit's run defense was near the bottom of the league in 2019, as opposing teams were able to rack up over 100 yards or more on the ground consistently last season.

In 2019, Reader proved he is one of the upper echelon run-stuffing defensive tackles in the entire NFL. 

In his first four years in the league, Reader has secured 154 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

With Reader, others along the defensive line could have ample space to operate to increase pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit writes:

"But if we’re talking about the highest priority position that would be best filled by a current NFL player than a rookie, I think we’ve got to talk about nose tackle. I’ve been saying it all offseason, but D.J. Reader should be this team’s primary target in free agency. The release of Damon Harrison Sr. leaves a huge hole on the roster, and we’ve seen how drastically important a run stuffer up the middle is for this defense."

If Reader is not retained by the Texans, Detroit could be a natural landing spot.

Related

Lions Land Chase Young & Isaiah Simmons in Latest Mock Draft

Should Lions Trade Darius Slay to Jaguars for DE Yannick Ngakoue?

Why DE Marlon Davidson Makes Sense for Detroit Lions in Round 2 of NFL Draft

3 Sleeper Free Agents Lions Could Target

3 Running Backs for Lions to Target this Offseason

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Lions Trade Darius Slay to Jaguars for DE Yannick Ngakoue?

DE Yannick Ngakoue would be a great addition to the Lions defensive line. Should Detroit try and trade for Ngaokoue?

John Maakaron

by

WaStJagsFan

Lions Land Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons in Blockbuster Mock Draft

Detroit is aggressive in the latest mock draft to select premier defensive players

John Maakaron

Why DE Marlon Davidson Makes Sense for Lions in Second Round

DE Marlon Davidson has impressed many with his pre-draft workouts. Read why he would be a great fit for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

AM68

3 Sleeper Free Agents Lions Could Target

These three free agents could be targeted by the Detroit Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

PFF's Mike Renner Discusses Day 2 Options for Detroit Lions

Mike Renner of PFF discusses two players Lions could select on Day Two of the NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Running Backs for Lions to Target in NFL Draft

Vito Chirco takes a look at three running backs the Lions could target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

sage80

Former Lion Damon "Snacks" Harrison Does Not Appear to Support New CBA

Damon "Snacks" Harrison appears to be against new CBA, retweets other NFL athletes voting no

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

RB Jordan Howard Could Be an Affordable Option for Lions

Veteran RB Jordan Howard could be an affordable option at running back for the Detroit Lions in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Detroit Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift in Latest Mock Draft

Detroit Lions trade down with Miami Dolphins and draft RB D'Andre Swift with the No. 26 pick

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Lions Consider Drafting LB Zack Baun in Second Round?

Linebacker Zack Baun was evaluated closely at the Senior Bowl by the Lions. Should Detroit consider drafting Baun?

John Maakaron

by

Pappywood65