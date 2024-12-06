What They're Saying: Lions Secondary Felt Disrespected
Here is a collection of postgame quotes from Detroit Lions coaches and players following their 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers.
On the addition of Tim Patrick:
“Huge. What a great addition he’s been. He just continues to make plays for us in the run game and the pass game, stepped up big here. We talk about catching and knifing today. Catch, turn, and run. Catch it, tug it, turn, and run. Do whatever – if you can only get five, you’ve got to get a six. If you can only get a seven, you’ve got to get us eight, and man, I mean he did that multiple times, and then comes up with the two big touchdowns for us. He’s been an unbelievable addition, what a stud.”
On if the team assumes they are going for it on every fourth down:
“No, I think he obviously plays that line of what he wants to do. But certainly we’re aggressive and that’s kind of been our thing for a couple of years and I think it does change the ways teams have to prepare. They have to prepare for fourth down and fourth-and-short and have ideas of what they want to do. I think he’s done a really good job of deciding when to go and when not to go. Certainly, because it worked everyone is going to say, you guys are going to say, ‘Great call,’ and if it didn’t work you guys would be crushing him. That’s the game he plays and that’s why he’s the guy with the big stones and we trust him.”
On having so many new players debut in Thursday's game:
“Yeah, it’s exciting for everyone, Myles (Adams), Jonah (Williams), they just came in on Monday, so hats off to them. But it’s a great feeling knowing what we can do with the people we had today and just overcome a win like that is insane. That’s a hat off to us because next man up and it’s a great feeling.”
On the talk from the Packers leading up to Thursday's game:
“They was saying craziness, like Jordan Love was about to pass for 430 or some s**t like that. I don’t know, but that was disrespectful. Like, what the f**k? You know what I mean? But whatever. I think he had like 200 passing yards and we gave up some B.S. We’ll see them again next year, or hopefully in the playoffs. But it’s not over yet.”
On if he felt the Lions humiliated the Packers:
“Nah, nah. We’re not trying to humiliate them. That’s just how we play ball. Coach said it before the game, ‘We’re going for all the fourth-and-1’s, fourth-and-shorts, that’s what we’re about to do.’ And it’s like, ‘Yeah, do it coach.’ Cause if y’all don’t get it, we’re gonna get back on the field and play ball.”
On what transpired between Kerby Joseph and Tucker Kraft before the game:
“One of their players said something about Kerby. We don’t tolerate that. One thing about it, Kerby’s my brother, I’m gonna always have his back. Even before the game, you go back and watch it. Kerby, the dude said something to him, Kerby had to say something to him. I’m right there with him, like 10 toes, I’m behind him. Whatever he’s on, I’m on. That’s my brother.”
On his journey to Detroit:
"The journey was long but it was worth it. It made me the man I am today and it brought me here to Detroit. I've won the most games I've won in my career. I just had a two-touchdown performance on Thursday Night Football. I've got like 30 reporters in front of me right now. I'm just very blessed and thankful for this team."
On why the defense has been so successful despite so many injuries:
"The coaches have always said and they say it all the time, the standard is the standard. So no matter what guy is out there, or if they came in two days ago or they've been here months ago. The standard's the standard, the standard's not changing. And that's why we're so successful as a team."
On his pregame exchange with Packers TE Tucker Kraft
"Man, people talk crazy on the internet. But when they see me, they don't really do nothing. So I ain't worried about it."
On how the team has overcome defensive injuries:
"Man, you know we lost a couple savages. But A.G. and Brad, they do a great job of bringing the other savages in and they understand the assignment. So just being together, and just playing football."
On what the win says about the team:
"We've got more dogs, man. I've got some respect for a few guys, maybe one or two of them. But we've got more dogs, we wanted it more tonight. I'm talking about from our head coach to their head coach, we wanted it more. So we're just gonna keep stacking on this. We might see them again. It's gonna be the same result."
On why he views the Lions as a first-class organization:
"You see them winning, week-to-week, no matter who the opponent is. No matter where they are, and the way they win, like the style of play that the Lions have here. So once you're in the building, you're like, 'Okay.' And then you just, even if you're a new guy, you feed off it. And the standard's high here, so you want to be on your best game too."
On if his confidence is as high as it's ever been:
"I think it gets dangerous if you start riding that roller-coaster. I'm trying to be the same person I was when I was struggling in camp, and I'm trying to be the same person then that I am now. Because I know this game's really hard and it can humble you really fast."