Notes: Brian Branch Among NFL Breakout Candidates
Brian Branch made a strong impression for the Detroit Lions from his first NFL game in 2023.
In the regular season opener, he had a game-changing pick-six in the Lions' eventual 21-20 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Branch had 74 tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed last season across 15 regular season games. After playing mostly nickel cornerback as a rookie, the Alabama product will be playing safety in 2024.
This has piqued the interest of many across the league, as it gives him the opportunity to make an impact in new ways for the defense. NFL Network's Peter Schrager had Branch as his fifth-ranked breakout player during a recent segment on 'Good Morning Football.'
"You're looking for a game-breaker? Brian Branch in year number two. Remember last year? They had all those rookies," Schrager said. "Brian Branch is gonna step up, and I'm talking Pro Bowl season this year for this guy out of the safety spot. Flies all over the field. One of Nick Saban's favorite players on defense that he ever had. Now Branch is gonna make Aaron Glenn's defense sing as he's the guy calling the shots from the defensive backfield."
