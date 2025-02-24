Notes: Can Lions Make Splash Signing and Keep Players?
The Detroit Lions are facing several questions regarding the construction of their roster heading into the 2025 season.
With several long-term extensions handed out and seemingly more on the horizon, it's worth pondering whether or not Detroit has the cap space to make a free-agency splash. If not, the team may be more inclined to make a smaller move.
As a result, ESPN listed this dilemma as the Lions' biggest question as part of a piece exploring each NFL team's biggest offseason salary-cap question. Writer Dan Graziano's biggest question was whether the Lions could make a free-agency splash or make a low-risk move.
"The answer to both questions is yes," Graziano wrote. "The Lions are absolutely fine on cap space and could bring in a big-name edge rusher (*cough* Myles Garrett *cough*) if they want -- even with superstar Aidan Hutchinson coming back from his leg injury and extension-eligible. They're in a win-now window with most of their other key guys locked in long term. So yes, it's not wild to imagine a splash signing."
General manager Brad Holmes has traditionally made moves based on addressing needs rather than going after the biggest available free agent. As a result, it's intriguing to see what the Lions will do when free agency begins in March.
"But it's also true that it would be a little out of character for this Lions team to take that kind of a huge swing on an external addition," Graziano said. "Given the strategic and targeted way they've built this roster in the Dan Campbell/Brad Holmes era, I would say it's more likely they bring back Za'Darius Smith."
