Odds: Lions 2025 Win Total Set
The Detroit Lions have high expectations after a 2024 season that saw them finish as the NFC's No. 1 seed for the postseason with a 15-2 record.
Heading into 2025, DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Lions' projected regular season win total at 10.5. The Lions have won a combined 27 regular season games over the last two seasons, and there appears to be plenty of optimism for them to continue that trend.
Detroit returns a large portion of their offensive playmakers, including running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta. With quarterback Jared Goff and four of five starting linemen also back in the mix, Detroit is set up for success offensively.
Defensively, the Lions also have the benefit of being much healthier than they were a year ago. A number of their stars, including Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Alex Anzalone, all did extending time on injured reserve due to suffering significant injuries.
Returning to the postseason and surpassing the over on their win total will still be no easy task, as the Lions face a gauntlet schedule for the upcoming campaign. Among their road games are trips to Washington, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Baltimore along with divisional opponents.
The trip to Washington will be a rematch of the Divisional Round game last season in which the Lions were upset at Ford Field. Meanwhile, they have road games with each of the teams who played in the Super Bowl in Philadelphia and Kansas City.
Meanwhile, the team will have to play host to playoff qualifiers Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay from a season ago.
