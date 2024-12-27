Odds Lions Beat 49ers in Week 17
On Monday night, the Lions will battle with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game.
The 49ers, led by head coach Kyle Shanahan, have taken a major step back after winning 12 games and the NFC West division a season ago.
This year's squad, which has won just six games, sits in last place in its division, and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. Plus, these 49ers have dealt with quite the run-in with the injury bug, losing multiple key offensive players to season-ending injuries: wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee), running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle).
To no surprise, San Francisco has subsequently been unable to replicate its offensive productivity from last season. In fact, the 49ers have gone from averaging 28.9 points per game in 2023 (third-most in the NFL) to 22.1 points a game in 2024 (15th-most).
In addition, San Francisco has not been as stout defensively as it was a year ago. Shanahan's team has gone from allowing a mere 17.5 points per game in 2023 (third-fewest in the NFL) to permitting 23.3 points per contest this season (13th-most).
Despite the decline in productivity, the 49ers still have several playmakers on both sides of the ball, ranging from EDGE Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner on defense to quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle on offense.
The Lions, meanwhile, are enjoying a franchise-best campaign at 13-2, and have a chance to clinch the NFC North division crown and the NFC's No. 1 seed this week. In order to do so, Dan Campbell's team needs the Vikings to lose to the Packers Sunday, and it has to take care of business itself against the 49ers Monday.
Regardless of Minnesota's outcome against Green Bay, though, Campbell won't be resting his starters and taking it easy against San Francisco.
“I'll make this easy for everybody, that way all the critics can jump out and start attacking but that way you don’t have to debate them anymore. We’re bringing everything we got to this game, and we are playing,” the fourth-year head man told reporters earlier this week. “I don’t care what it looks like and where it’s at and who’s this, who’s that. We’re going out to play and win this game, out on the West Coast. So, there you go.”
I don't expect anything less than the Lions’ absolute best effort on both sides of the ball. Additionally, I think the team's offense – led by signal-caller Jared Goff – could be in store for a big day against the 49ers, which allowed 29 points a week ago to the Miami Dolphins.
At this present juncture, I'll give Detroit a 78 percent chance to capture the Week 17 victory.