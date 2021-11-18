Odds Lions Beat the Cleveland Browns

Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

The AFC North portion of the Lions' 2021 schedule comes to a close Sunday against the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

Since starting the season 3-1, the Browns have lost four of their last six games, including in blowout fashion to Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in Week 10, 45-7.

In that contest last week with the Patriots, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for just 73 yards, and left the game early with a knee contusion. As a whole, the Browns, which turned to Case Keenum after Mayfield suffered the aforementioned knee injury, finished with a season-low 154 passing yards and a season-worst 217 yards of total offense.

Despite the ailment, Mayfield plans to suit up against the Lions Sunday. If he does, he'll be playing through a multitude of injuries.

Since the start of the '21 campaign, the former Oklahoma Sooners signal-caller has suffered not just a knee injury, but also a torn labrum, a shoulder fracture and a foot injury.

"This is probably the most beat-up I've ever been in my career,” Mayfield told reporters during his pre-practice media session Wednesday. “It's not like it's one particular thing. It's multiple.”

His latest injury caused him to have a hard time walking after the Browns' loss to the Patriots Sunday and also on Monday.

"Had the X-ray after the game -- nothing structural with the bones or anything like that," Mayfield said. "So, caught the nerve on the outside of my leg. Made it go numb. So, the outside of my knee is sore and tender, but that numbness where you can't feel your leg is pretty scary. Hadn't had that before, but it's another new thing for me."

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick has struggled throughout the majority of the season, and has thrown for just nine touchdowns in nine games. He's also posted a dismal QBR of 42.9, which ranks 25th among all 33 qualified quarterbacks.

Guess who ranks dead last in the stat, though? Detroit starting signal-caller Jared Goff.

Goff suffered an injury himself a week ago, straining his oblique in Detroit's 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He sat out practice Wednesday due to the injury, and his status for Sunday's contest in Cleveland is still uncertain.

According to Goff, his availability this week will come down to his "functionality."

“The pain is whatever, I can mask that," Goff told reporters Wednesday. He added, “If I can throw it as hard as I want to and it doesn’t pull on me, then I can go. If not, then I can’t.”

If Goff is unable to play, backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who took the first-team reps in practice Wednesday, will likely be called upon to start in Detroit's Week 11 matchup with the Browns.

Either way, I don't think the Lions' odds are favorable this week against Mayfield & Co.

I give Dan Campbell's squad a 21 percent chance to pull off the victory at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.