Odds Lions Beat the Pittsburgh Steelers

Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

The second half of the 2021 season has officially arrived for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions.

After an 0-8 start, the Lions will try to notch their first win of the campaign this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. EST).

The 5-3 Steelers, which just defeated the Chicago Bears, 29-27, on Monday Night Football, sit in second place in the AFC North, just a game behind the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh is also winners of four in a row, and hasn't lost a game at Heinz Field -- the site of Sunday's Week 10 matchup with the Lions -- since Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It doesn't bode well for the winless Lions, which are just 14-17-1 all-time against the Steelers.

Additionally, Detroit has lost five straight contest against Pittsburgh, with the Lions' last victory against the Steelers coming all the way back on Thanksgiving in 1998.

The then-Bobby Ross-led Lions defeated Bill Cowher and the Steelers, 19-16, in front of 78,139 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome.

The good 'ole days for Detroit, when it could at least win five games in a season -- the 1998 Lions finished 5-11.

Fast-forward to Sunday's tilt, and I think it goes without saying that Dan Campbell & Co. -- presently 8.5-point underdogs, according to SI Sportsbook -- have a tough task ahead of them.

Sure, you can bring up the fact that the Steelers have a short week to prepare for the Lions, after having played on Monday night in Week 9. However, how much is there really to prepare for when you're facing the Lions?

Detroit was the definition of a "very anemic" offense in the first half of the season -- just ask Campbell. The offense lacked explosiveness, and averaged just 16.8 points per game, ranking 29th out of 32 NFL franchises.

Now, it will face a defense in the Steelers that has allowed only 21.1 points per game through nine weeks, good for eighth best in the league.

If the Lions are going to record a win in 2021, it's not going to come this weekend in Pittsburgh.

I give Detroit an 8.5 percent chance of pulling off the Week 10 victory.