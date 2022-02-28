Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Have Slim Chance of Playing International Game in 2022

The NFL has named the five home teams who will play in the 2022 International games.

On Monday morning, the NFL announced the five teams that will host a home international game in the upcoming 2022 season. 

It was officially the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play international games this year. 

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events. "Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

Of the teams that will host a home game, the Packers are the only team the Lions face on the road this year. 

Meaning, it's the only scenario in which Detroit will play outside of the country this season. 

In 2021, as part of the League's expansion to 17 regular season games, it was determined that up to four of the teams from the conference whose teams were eligible for a ninth regular-season home game would instead be designated to play a neutral-site international game each year, beginning in 2022. 

The Lions haven’t played in an international game since 2015, as they were defeated 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley Stadium. 

Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown. 

