Odds Lions Trade Up from Pick No. 32 in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Read more on the odds of the Detroit Lions trading up from No. 32 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Detroit Lions have the chance to do a major revamping of their roster this offseason, helped out by the fact that the team possesses nine total draft picks in this April's NFL Draft.

Two of those selections come in the opening round -- first at No. 2 overall and then at No. 32 overall to close out Day 1. 

As a result of the Lions owning a top-three pick and the aforementioned wealth of draft capital, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has a few trade options on the table.

For starters, he could trade back from the No. 2 spot to accumulate more draft capital. And, there's also the scenario where he could move into the top-15-or-top-20 pick range of the draft by using the No. 32 overall selection as part of a trade package.  

For the right defensive prospect, it could be worth pursuing the trade-up-from-pick-No. 32 scenario.

For instance, if the opportunity presents itself for Holmes & Co. to garner another top-15 selection that could then be used to take a game-changing linebacker (i.e. Georgia's Nakobe Dean or Utah's Devin Lloyd), I'm all for it. 

USATSI_17493459_168388382_lowres

Heck, it might even be worth it to trade into the top 15 for LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (although, and understandably, that might be a harder sell to the Lions fanbase after the organization drafted Jeff Okudah No. 3 overall in 2020). 

However, if it comes down to Detroit trading up from pick No. 32 to add an offensive piece (even at a big-time position of need like wide receiver), I'm not going to be very happy. And, I'm sure many Lions supporters would feel the same way.

cooper5

Pros and Cons of Lions Acquiring WR Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is likely going to part ways with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Should the Detroit Lions look to sign him?

1 hour ago
hutchinson5

Aidan Hutchinson Reveals How He Will Spend First NFL Check

Aidan Hutchinson will participate in all of the drills at the combine, except for the bench press.

3 hours ago
USATSI_17493714_168388382_lowres (1)

2022 NFL Combine: Day 1 Takeaways

Read more on the takeaways from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL scouting combine.

3 hours ago

At receiver specifically, there's far too much depth in this year's draft class to waste valuable draft capital on a trade that gets you a wideout with a top-15-or-top-20 pick. 

The separation between many of the top prospects at the position is not much. So, Detroit arguably can get a pass-catcher of equal talent and ability at No. 32.

Holmes and the Lions' front office could also potentially find what they're looking for at receiver later in the draft (in the second and third rounds).

Georgia's George Pickens, Penn State's Jahan Dotson, Purdue's David Bell, Clemson's Justyn Ross, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore, Alabama's John Metchie III and South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert all are nice receiving prospects that could provide the Lions with some solid value in the second and third rounds. 

Remember, Holmes & Co. didn't get 2021 rookie standout Amon-Ra St. Brown until the fourth round (pick No. 112 overall) in last year's draft. 

So, those "diamonds in the rough" can definitely be found, and they should be available once again in this April's draft. 

All in all, it leads me to believe that the Lions won't be packaging the No. 32 pick to trade back into the top-half of the draft.

I put the odds of it happening at 15 percent. 

