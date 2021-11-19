Odds Tim Boyle Becomes Detroit Lions Future Starting Quarterback

Can backup quarterback Tim Boyle take over the job from veteran Jared Goff?

Drew Bledsoe shared eloquently just how challenging it was to lose his starting job to Tom Brady on the debut episode of ESPN's "Man in the Arena" earlier this week.

Bledsoe suffered internal bleeding in his chest cavity after being hit clean by New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis.

Reportedly, the hit caused his rib cage to partially tear, causing a collapsed chest cavity and internal bleeding.

The rest is history, as they say. Brady has gone on to become one of the game's greats after filling in admirably while Bledsoe rehabilitated.

For backup quarterback Tim Boyle, an opportunity presents itself to play well on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Jared Goff, who did not participate in practice during the portion open to the media on Friday, will likely miss his first game of the 2021 season, as he recovers from a strained oblique.

Boyle, Detroit's potential new starting quarterback, shared with the Lions public relations team this spring what his biggest obstacle was to overcome.

"In high school, I was doing well, had a bunch of offers. I went to college, and quite frankly, s**t the bed and threw a bunch of interceptions. My confidence took a hit," Boyle said. "Trying to find my niche in the team, just understand my role. It was tough. I led the conference in interceptions one year. It was tough to maintain the confidence in myself and obviously have the team have confidence in me while I was not playing well. At the end of the day, I always knew I had the ability to play and I just had to continue to trust myself."

While supporters of the Lions would love a storybook ending that sees Boyle step in for an injured Goff and will a franchise to the heights of success, reality will set in quickly.

I must quickly snap back to reality, as even I entertained it for a nanosecond.

Detroit's roster will likely get Boyle sent to the bench by halftime for backup David Blough, rather than the 27-year-old becoming a future Hall-of-Famer.

During the preseason, Boyle struggled to gain his footing and underwhelmed while Goff mostly observed from the sidelines.

A thumb injury has cost Detroit's new backup quarterback half of a season of development.

It is not fair to expect that Boyle will step in and earn head coach Dan Campbell his first victory as head man of the Lions.

The expectation from this writer is simply quite low -- just appear to have an understanding of how to play the quarterback position and don't fumble the handoff from the center.

So while it is nice to stroll down memory lane to recall how the greats of the game got their start, history is not going to repeat itself.

The odds of Boyle becoming Detroit's full-time starting quarterback are less than five percent.