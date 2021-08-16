Sports Illustrated home
Offensive Players on Detroit Lions Roster Bubble

List of players on offense that could be on the bubble of making the Detroit Lions roster in 2021.
The Detroit Lions front office along with head coach Dan Campbell must now begin the process of evaluating which players are going to make the team's 53-man roster. 

On Tuesday afternoon, the team must reduce the roster to a total of 85 players. 

Over the weekend, the first release was announced, as cornerback Alex Brown was waived. 

Last week, Campbell explained what determining factors he was looking for in players who are currently on the bubble of making the team.

"Grit is number one. It's always been from day one. It's grit," he replied.

Campbell explained further, “You're resilient. You're tough. You're hard-nosed. You're a guy that your body demeanor never changes by what happens to you. You're dependable. You're accountable. It's everything that you would want in somebody if you said, ‘I need one guy to do a job for me.' You're the guy that I'm choosing because I trust you. I know exactly who you're going to be every day. You're not up and down. You're the same guy every day."

Here is a list of offensive players who must continue to impress the next couple of weeks of training camp.

  • Godwin Igwebuike (RB)
  • Javon Leake (RB)
  • Craig Reynolds (RB)
  • Dedrick Mills (RB)
  • Geronimo Allison (WR)
  • Victor Bolden (WR)
  • Chad Hansen (WR)
  • Darius Jennings (WR)
  • Tom Kennedy (WR)
  • Javon McKinley (WR)
  • Damion Ratley (WR)
  • Sage Surratt (WR)

  • Alize Mack (TE)

  • Charlie Taumoepeau (TE)

  • Hunter Thedford (TE)

  • Brock Wright (TE)

  • Matt Nelson (OL)

  • Logan Stenberg (OL)

  • Dan Skipper (OL)

  • Darrin Paulo (OL)

  • Tommy Kraemer (OL)

  • Evan Heim (OL)

  • Evan Boehm (OL)

