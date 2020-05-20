Jeff Okudah Makes Prediction about Michigan Wolverines for 2020

Lions' 2020 first-round pick Jeff Okudah has predicted the Ohio State Buckeyes will continue to frustrate their rivals in the Michigan Wolverines.

Okudah was among three former Buckeyes drafted by the Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft, along with guard Jonah Jackson and defensive tackle Jashon Cornell.

When Jim Harbaugh was hired as the Wolverines' head coach in December of 2014, not many envisioned that he would begin his tenure 0-5 against the Buckeyes.

“We’ve got to beat Ohio State,” Harbaugh said on NBCSN's "Lunch Talk Live" Wednesday. “Nothing makes us angrier than that. That’s what we’re working toward every day. We’ve beaten everyone else, but we haven’t beat them. That’s what we have to do, beat them, win a championship, get ourselves into the playoffs, win a national championship.”

Okudah followed that up Wednesday by tweeting out, "There will be MORE anger coming in 2020."

Harbaugh and the entire Michigan fanbase recognize the tremendous challenge it will be to overthrow one of the nation's premier college football programs.

“It defines the season,” Harbaugh said during a "Pardon My Take" podcast interview. “But, there’s also 11 important games in front of that, which dictate whether you win the Big Ten Championship and whether you go to the playoffs. And the last game defines the entire season.”

Okudah should fit right into Detroit's defensive system.

In the NFL, no other team plays more man-coverage defense than the Lions.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia went out, and brought in the best cover cornerback in this year's draft class.

For the sake of Wolverines fans, let's hope Okudah does not make too many correct predictions about the storied rivalry.

