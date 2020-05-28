Jeff Okudah Wants Everyone to Know: "The Island Is Coming"

Jeff Okudah is ready to put NFL wide receivers on notice.

During a workout that was aired on Instagram Live Thursday, Okudah stated, "Just thought I'd let you guys know the island is coming."

Darrelle Revis was the New York Jets' first-round draft pick in 2007, and immediately made an impact his rookie season.

In 2008, Revis was named to the Pro Bowl, and in 2009, "Revis Island" was blanketing NFL wide receivers and aiding the Jets' resurgence.

The Lions would be ecstatic if Okudah could be part of a defense that helped propel the franchise deep into the playoffs.

"Okudah has ideal size, length, twitch and competitiveness for the position. He is very comfortable and effective in both press and off coverage. He is patient in press and very fluid/smooth when he opens up. He does a nice job of staying on top versus vertical routes and he can locate the football down the field," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote prior to the draft.

Recall, the Lions' secondary is in man-to-man coverage more than the majority of other teams in the league.

Last season, Detroit played 336 snaps in man coverage, but allowed 23 touchdowns while recording only three interceptions.

According to NFL scouts, Okudah possesses the ability to excel in man coverage.

If Okudah is able to establish his presence early in his NFL career, then he might be able to actually lay claim to "Okudah Island."

