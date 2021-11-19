One Free Agent Linebacker Lions Need to Target in Offseason

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry is set to become an unrestricted free agent following 2021 season.

Did you say the Lions need linebacker help and help in getting after the quarterback on a more consistent basis?

Well, I've got a name for you and for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to target in the offseason to fill the void: Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry.

Landry is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, and is in the midst of a career season.

The fourth-year pro, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans, has produced a career-best 19 QB hits and 10 sacks through 10 games in 2021.

In contrast, Detroit's defense as a whole has logged a total of 14 sacks on the season. EDGE defender Charles Harris, who has come out of nowhere to have the year that he's had, leads the way for the Lions with four sacks.

Speaking of Harris, he's only on a one-year deal, and could be departing Motown at season's end.

Additionally, the team's "sack-master" last year -- outside linebacker Romeo Okwara -- is out for the season with a torn Achilles' injury, and there's no guarantee that he will be as dominant when he returns from injury in 2022.

It makes it an even bigger priority for Holmes & Co. to add a high-end pass rusher like Landry this offseason.

The downside of signing Landry is that he's going to cost the Lions a lot of money, since he's going to be just 26 years old next season.

However, if Detroit is serious about upgrading its defense this upcoming offseason, it should disregard any kind of concern it has regarding the amount of money it'd have to commit to Landry over the course of a long-term deal.

The Boston College product has logged 29 total sacks since entering the league in 2018, and he could just be getting started, as there's a distinct possibility that he's just now entering the prime of his career.

If I'm Holmes, I'm backing up the Brinks truck and inking Landry to a fat, long-term deal this offseason.