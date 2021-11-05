The One Impending Free Agent Lions Should Re-Sign This Offseason

Read more on the one impending free agent the Detroit Lions should re-sign this offseason.

The position of center is one of the most unheralded positions on a football team, but that does not make Lions center Evan Brown unimportant.

In fact, it is just the opposite.

Brown is the one unrestricted free agent that Detroit general manager Brad Holmes needs to retain this offseason.

That may sound odd, but let’s face it - - the center is the anchor of the offensive line and really, the anchor of the offense. Outside of the quarterback, the center is the only position who touches the football on every single play.

Brown is the backup to Pro Bowl starting center Frank Ragnow. However, we can see how important he is, since Ragnow has been out due to injury.

I would argue that having a good backup center is just as important as having a good backup quarterback.

Center is not just a position anyone can step in and play, either. A team can not just slide any ‘ole guard into center and just add water. It does not work that way. Playing center is an art form, plus a skill set that is all its own.

Have you ever seen a player, for the first time, try to snap the ball in shotgun formation to the quarterback?

Odds are, it probably was not too pretty. It probably looked like someone trying to long snap to the punter without any experience.

Centers tend to also make the audible line calls (call out the offensive line blocking assignments) at the line of scrimmage, when opposing defenses shift and/or show blitz pre-snap.

If a team has a great center like Detroit does in Ragnow, it is blessed. If it has a decent backup center, it is like being doubly blessed. Not every team has this luxury.

Brown is on his fourth team in four years, after coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He has stepped in for Ragnow cold-turkey, and he has done well enough in his absence. He has also survived thus far in the league, and gained some valuable experience along the way.

Case in point, while Detroit struggled against Philadelphia, losing 44-6, Brown looked solid.

Brown has a bulky wide frame, with strong muscular, weight-room arms. Brown is sturdy and he has girth. He anchors down well against bull-rushing attempts.

Brown battles and holds the point. He is solid in providing help to the guards on combo blocks, and he does a nice job holding up at the second level (where the linebackers line up).

Brown also does a good job with snapping in shotgun formation. He has the right aim-point. He puts the football where Detroit quarterback Jared Goff needs it to be.

Is he perfect? No.

Is he functional at center?

Yes, as he has shown himself to be that.

Like every other backup center or average starting center in the league, Brown lacks lateral foot speed and technique, which makes him susceptible to blitzes through the gaps nearest to his outside shoulders. He also will stop moving his feet at times, which causes him to get turned and open the inside gate, leading to him giving up pressure.

All in all, Brown did well enough to win against Philadelphia.

In other words, Brown is part of the solution in Detroit. He is not part of the problem.

Another reason Holmes needs to prioritize re-signing Brown is that backup centers tend to fly under the radar during the free-agency frenzy. Another way of saying it is, re-signing Brown should not cost a lot of money against the salary cap.

Re-signing Brown is also important from a team continuity standpoint. A big part of changing the culture is building team camaraderie.

You have to look hard for the bright spots on an 0-8 team, but Brown is one of them.

Holmes needs to put an end to Brown’s travels and show him just how much the team appreciates him and the job he has done filling in some big shoes.

Brown is a piece to the puzzle in the Motor City.