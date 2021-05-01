Onwuzurike: 'I Like F**king People Up'

It does not take long to understand that attitude and grit are becoming the staples of players selected by the Detroit Lions.

And, it did not take long for new Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike to explain and elaborate more on comments he made in the past regarding enjoying being a disruptor on defense.

"I think it tells you I like f**king people up. I like to get off the line and just put my helmet or my hands on offensive linemen and f**k up an offensive scheme," he said. "Pretty much, I like pushing them back two to three yards and just making them feel like s**t."

Despite his strong desires, he must continue to put in the work to become a force in the National Football League.

While he displayed the ability to be a top-notch pass-rusher, it was not consistent enough to rack up a significant sack total in college.

Lions have two solid parts to build something good with

Along with offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Onwuzurike will be part of Detroit general manager Brad Holmes' first draft class as an NFL GM.

After competing against Sewell in college, Detroit's newest rookie believes the organization is building something good.

"He's an elite player. He's a dog. He's quick for sure," he said. "He was the first tackle out, and that's well deserved. He deserves all that. One of the quickest players I've ever played against. Very balanced, very big -- but also has an athletic build. He's almost like a tight end at the tackle position. He's elite. So, we're going to make s**t happen up in Detroit."