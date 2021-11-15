Dan Campbell Is in 'Twilight Zone' Because of Jared Goff

It was described by many players as a 'weird' football game on Sunday afternoon.

A comedy of errors involving two NFL football teams trying to one up each other, with each team making numerous mistakes that ended up costing them victories.

A 16-16 tie was the eventual result after 70 minutes of action at Heinz Field.

For the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell, taking the football out of quarterback Jared Goff's hands was the correct game plan, especially given the dreary conditions that commenced throughout the afternoon at Heinz Field.

Unfortunately, at some point a team will need their quarterback to make just a couple of throws to help them win a game.

For Goff, that one throw was to rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown in overtime.

Unfortunately, kicker Ryan Santoso did not have enough leg to even give supporters belief his 48-yard attempt would be successful.

Had Goff been able to make more plays, hit one more open receiver, maybe it does not come down to a third-rate kicker with a mustache trying to win a football game on the road.

Surprisingly, Goff's average completed air yards dropped from 3.7 to 3.6 yards on the season after the game.

He only averaged 1.9 air yards per completion against the Steelers, the lowest tally in the league.

"I'm in this twilight zone. I don't know what this is really. And I'm sure I've been in a tie before as a player," Campbell said about avoiding going winless this season. "For some reason, I can't remember that, if it was. So I don't know. ... I'm just proud of the way that they played, man. They snapped back. We were better than we were two weeks ago. And now what we have to do is improve from this week and find a way to beat Cleveland next week."

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Detroit's new signal-caller injured his oblique in the first half.

After Campbell consulted with his staff and with Goff, it was decided that backup David Blough would remain on the bench.

"That was part of the plan anyways with the weather and the way that they play football and the way that we wanted to today was to run the ball efficiently and we did that," Goff said. "And even in situations where we typically wouldn't. Of course as a quarterback, I want to throw the ball. But that was our game plan this week. And I don't know how many attempts we had, but it was part of the game plan. And had we have won, I'd be sitting here saying I don't want it any other way."

Goff continued, "I would say it was much more weather than anything to do with me. I felt like I was capable -- you know, hurt, but it was -- it wasn't a hindrance."

Unfortunately, when the film is turned on -- it will no doubt reveal a quarterback who is unable to zip the football into tight windows, is risk-averse and who misses open receivers far too often.

Despite his limitations, the coaching staff continues to place their 'trust' in his capabilities to lead the team.

The debate can be had regarding just how blame should fall at the feet of any team's franchise quarterback.

But for the Lions, leaving the "Twilight Zone" begins with changing the individual who is playing under center.