Packers Fan Trolls Detroit Lions on Grand Rapids Radio Broadcasts

A Packers fan has used radio advertisements to bash Detroit Lions in Grand Rapids.

Jeff Kresnak, 59, is a businessman who has used radio commercials in the most unusual way.

According to a recent Detroit News story, Kresnak arranged to pay for commercial spots that bashed the Detroit Lions.

While it is fairly common for fans, media and football fans to make jokes about the Lions' history of futility, it is certainly not common for negative radio commercials to air on stations that are affiliates in their play-by-play network.

Here is an example of one of Kresnak's spots that has been broadcast over the air.

"Greetings to West Michigan, this is Jeff Kresnak, the president of Superior Asphalt," the commercial spot read. "I’m deeply sorry to inform you the Detroit Lions will have another disastrous season.

"It took the Detroit Lions 12 seasons to realize Matthew Stafford was overpaid and could not get them to the top. We at Superior Asphalt have been on top for 38 years in a row. We’re the champions of the asphalt industry."

The use of the trademarked "Lions" in the ads caught the attention of a staffer in the organization, and the matter was resolved, with a "clown whistle" sound effect replacing the word Lions.

It doesn't end with just radio ads for Kresnak, a fan of the Packers, as he has reportedly also started a Facebook group to promote boycotting the Lions franchise.

"I would love, deep down, to see the organization well-run. I would love to see the team get to the playoffs and go to the Super Bowl," Kresnak said.

But for now, the negative ads will keep running in Grand Rapids.

"This is the most pathetic Lions team I've seen play football."