Packers Fans Having Complete Meltdown After Losing to Lions
The Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers, 34-31, in a tightly contested primetime game. However, the win didn't come without a certain level of controversy.
The Packers had a touchdown negated by an offensive pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter, as wide receiver Christian Watson ran into a defender on his route in what is commonly known as a 'pick play.'
Meanwhile, the Lions appeared to run a similar route concept later in the game that was not whistled, drawing ire from Packers fans.
“Well, it’s unfortunate. That’s what I was talking to the officials about because there was another one that I thought that potentially our guy got picked, but they said their guys was running a route," said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. "The bottom line is, if you’re running a shallow cross you’ve got to avoid the defender and we didn’t. So that was a tough one because we weren’t even trying to throw the ball to the right side, the play went off-schedule and we found (Josh) Jacobs and Jordan (Love) did a nice job buying time, scrambling in the pocket and finding Josh there. But obviously that was a tough call and we’ve got to do better.”
As the game unfolded in the Lions' favor, Packers fans were expressing their frustrations about the disparity online.
Peter Bukowski, host of Locked On Packers, explained that he believed at points that Thursday's game may have been fixed due to how it was officiated.
“It felt like, for long stretches of this game, that the fix was in, that the Lions got the more favorable whistle at home," Bukowski said. "This was like an NBA game where the home team shot 30 free throws and the road team shot 15. That’s what it felt like. If that’s what the NFL wants, I guess I understand it in a way, but that doesn’t mean I have to accept it. This was embarrassing for the league. Embarrassing. It really was. I don’t think any differently of the Packers after this game than I did going in."
Both the Lions and Packers had seven penalties against them apiece, with the Lions having 56 yards in penalties against them and the Packers having 59 yards in penalties against them.
Packers fans spent Friday expressing their sadness and frustration, almost having a meltdown, over the game's officiating and the fact that they were swept by Detroit this season.
The Packers are now three games behind the Lions in the divisional race, but remain in a prime spot to reach the playoffs with their 8-4 record. If they were to reach the postseason, there could be a potential for these two teams to meet for a third time.