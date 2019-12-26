LionMaven
Packers-Lions: Betting Odds, Trends for Week 17 Match Up

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions (3-11-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

In the home finale of the 2019 season, the Detroit Lions are currently a 12.5-point home underdog according to FanDuel.

Here are some available bets that can be made at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: GB: (-600) | DET: (+470)
Spread: GB: -12.5 (-110) | DET: +12.5 (-110)
Total: 43 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Betting Trends

-The total has hit in the over in each of Detroit's last five games at home.

-The total has hit the over in five of Green Bay's last six road games against Detroit.

- Detroit is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games against Green Bay. 

-The total has hit the over in five of Green Bay's last six road games against Detroit. 

