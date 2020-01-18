Columnist Writes, "Tannehill Has Been Slightly Better" Than Stafford

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to be a lightning rod for criticism among fans and the media.

With the upcoming AFC and NFC title games, many are wondering what is the recipe for success among the NFL's most successful franchises.

The one constant in the last 11 years for Detroit has been Stafford.

While all of the struggles cannot be blamed on Stafford, it cannot be ignored that the organization simply has not had meaningful success with Stafford under center.

Pat Caputo, columnist for The Oakland Press, recently wrote about what the success of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill means for the Lions' franchise passer.

© Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

As Caputo penned, "It’s surprising, when you go beyond total passing yards and yards per game, how the careers of Tannehill and Stafford have mirrored.

Actually, Tannehill has been slightly better.

Consider:

Career record - Stafford 69-79-1, Tannehill 49-49.

Completion percentage - Stafford 62.5, Tannehill 63.5.

Percentage of passes for TD - Both 4.5.

Percentage of interceptions per attempt: 2.4 for Stafford, 2.5 for Tannehill.

Yards per passing attempt: 7.0 for Stafford, 7.2 for Tannehill."

Caputo ends his column expressing that Tannehill's recent career resurgence should increase Stafford's trade value.

Also, he writes that it should be another reason for the Lions to consider trading Stafford.

Do you agree or disagree with Caputo's premise? Let your opinion be known by commenting below.

Related

3 Players Detroit Lions Must Avoid with Third Overall Pick

Stafford Returns to University of Georgia, Back Appears Okay