LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Columnist Writes, "Tannehill Has Been Slightly Better" Than Stafford

John Maakaron

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to be a lightning rod for criticism among fans and the media.

With the upcoming AFC and NFC title games, many are wondering what is the recipe for success among the NFL's most successful franchises. 

The one constant in the last 11 years for Detroit has been Stafford. 

While all of the struggles cannot be blamed on Stafford, it cannot be ignored that the organization simply has not had meaningful success with Stafford under center. 

Pat Caputo, columnist for The Oakland Press, recently wrote about what the success of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill means for the Lions' franchise passer. 

USATSI_13899033_168388382_lowres
© Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

As Caputo penned, "It’s surprising, when you go beyond total passing yards and yards per game, how the careers of Tannehill and Stafford have mirrored.

Actually, Tannehill has been slightly better.

Consider:

Career record - Stafford 69-79-1, Tannehill 49-49.

Completion percentage - Stafford 62.5, Tannehill 63.5.

Percentage of passes for TD - Both 4.5.

Percentage of interceptions per attempt: 2.4 for Stafford, 2.5 for Tannehill.

Yards per passing attempt: 7.0 for Stafford, 7.2 for Tannehill." 

Caputo ends his column expressing that Tannehill's recent career resurgence should increase Stafford's trade value.

Also, he writes that it should be another reason for the Lions to consider trading Stafford.

Do you agree or disagree with Caputo's premise? Let your opinion be known by commenting below.

Related

3 Players Detroit Lions Must Avoid with Third Overall Pick

Stafford Returns to University of Georgia, Back Appears Okay

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Players Lions Must Avoid Selecting with Third Pick

Lions would likely regret selecting these three players in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

Is LB Isaiah Simmons the Missing Piece for Lions Defense?

Watch as Rachel Marie explores the idea of the Detroit Lions drafting LB Isaiah Simmons

rachelmariesports

by

Troze

Lions Select RB in Latest 3-Round Mock Draft

Lions land Ohio State running back in latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

Lions Super Bowl Odds for 2020 at 100-1

Lions have longest odds to win 2021 Super Bowl

John Maakaron

by

Wesley0831

Upgrading the Secondary Should Be a Priority for Lions

The Lions secondary is in need of an upgrade in 2020

John Maakaron

by

gbossa

Lions News: 2020 Senior Bowl

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at the latest and greatest Lions pieces from around the web in the first edition of "Lions News"

Vito Chirco

Stafford Returns to Georgia University, Back Appears Ok

Photo shows Matthew Stafford enjoying his time at his alma mater

John Maakaron

Is 2020 Make-or-Break Season for Matthew Stafford?

Lions quarterback could be playing his last season for Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker

Cornerback Chris Harris Could Find His Way to Detroit Lions

Free agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will entertain all offers this offseason.

John Maakaron

by

CAN2

Signs GM Bob Quinn Has Learned from Drafting Aaron Hernandez

Lions have steered clear of bringing in troubled players since Bob Quinn was hired to be General Manager.

John Maakaron