LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Patriots Guard Joe Thuney Should Be Coveted by Lions

John Maakaron

New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney is widely considered the best interior lineman that will be available this March when teams are free to sign players from other rosters.

It is easy to understand why he will be a coveted free-agent. 

Thuney (6-foot-5, 308 pounds) excels in several key areas, including run blocking and pass protection. 

Detroit struggled mightily to consistently establish the run last season, despite repeated efforts to control games via the rushing attack.

Last season, there were three linemen who played over 600 snaps and did not get flagged for a single penalty. Thuney was on that esteemed list. 

New England has been selective in terms of who receives the coveted long-term commitment from the organization.

Last season, Detroit signed defensive end Trey Flowers to a five-year $90 million contract that included $56 million in guaranteed money.

Thuney was a third-round selection out of N.C. State and started his rookie season for the Patriots. 

Retired Lions lineman T.J. Lang has endorsed Detroit aggressively pursuing Thuney this offseason. 

If I’m the Lions I’m targeting (Chris) Jones and Thuney very aggressively," Lang tweeted Tuesday.

In his first four seasons, he has shown he is a reliable and productive member of New England's offensive line. 

Pro Football Focus graded him 77.4 in 2019 with zero penalties and only one sack allowed.

In terms of what it would take to sign Thuney to a deal -- it would likely take in the neighborhood of a four-year $35 million offer to secure his services.

All things considered, it would make sense for the Lions to consider signing Thuney this offseason. 

Related

Quinn & Patricia to Speak at NFL Combine Tuesday

Why CB Jeff Okudah's Combine Performance is Highly Relevant to Lions

NFL Players Have Been Openly Recruiting CB Darius Slay

Lions 2020 Combine Preview: EDGE Rushers

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia Speak Tuesday at NFL Combine

Detroit's general manager and head coach will address the media Tuesday afternoon. What have we learned in year's past?

John Maakaron

Why CB Jeff Okudah's Combine Performance is Highly Relevant to Lions

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah continues to be a player mocked to Detroit in many NFL mock drafts

John Maakaron

NFL Players Have Been Openly Recruiting Darius Slay

Several NFL players have openly expressed interest in having Darius Slay join their organization

John Maakaron

by

MercilessMANG

3 Lions Storylines to Watch at 2020 NFL Combine

These storylines should be paid attention to this week at the 2020 NFL combine

John Maakaron

by

medevacdic22

Lions 2020 Combine Preview: EDGE Rusher

Logan Lamorandier previews the EDGE rushers participating at the NFL Combine

Logan Lamorandier

Memory Lane: Matthew Stafford at the 2009 NFL Combine

To kickoff this week's NFL Combine, lets start by taking a look back at Matthew Stafford at the 2009 NFL Combine

John Maakaron

Better Fit: Okudah or Brown?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Jeff Okudah or Derrick Brown?

John Maakaron

Who's More Important to Keep: Graham Glasgow or Darius Slay?

Vito Chirco opines on whether Graham Glasgow or Darius Slay is more important for the Lions to keep this offseason

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

One Surprise Roster Cut Lions Could Make this Offseason

Lions could be bringing back a former player in 2020

John Maakaron

by

11cubstoattack

Devon Kennard Reaches Out to Teammates Ahead of CBA Vote

Lions union representative Devon Kennard wants teammates to message him ahead of CBA vote next week

John Maakaron

by

Ralph D Jackson 1965