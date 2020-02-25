Patriots Guard Joe Thuney Should Be Coveted by Lions

New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney is widely considered the best interior lineman that will be available this March when teams are free to sign players from other rosters.

It is easy to understand why he will be a coveted free-agent.

Thuney (6-foot-5, 308 pounds) excels in several key areas, including run blocking and pass protection.

Detroit struggled mightily to consistently establish the run last season, despite repeated efforts to control games via the rushing attack.

Last season, there were three linemen who played over 600 snaps and did not get flagged for a single penalty. Thuney was on that esteemed list.

New England has been selective in terms of who receives the coveted long-term commitment from the organization.

Last season, Detroit signed defensive end Trey Flowers to a five-year $90 million contract that included $56 million in guaranteed money.

Thuney was a third-round selection out of N.C. State and started his rookie season for the Patriots.

Retired Lions lineman T.J. Lang has endorsed Detroit aggressively pursuing Thuney this offseason.

If I’m the Lions I’m targeting (Chris) Jones and Thuney very aggressively," Lang tweeted Tuesday.

In his first four seasons, he has shown he is a reliable and productive member of New England's offensive line.

Pro Football Focus graded him 77.4 in 2019 with zero penalties and only one sack allowed.

In terms of what it would take to sign Thuney to a deal -- it would likely take in the neighborhood of a four-year $35 million offer to secure his services.

All things considered, it would make sense for the Lions to consider signing Thuney this offseason.

Related

Quinn & Patricia to Speak at NFL Combine Tuesday

Why CB Jeff Okudah's Combine Performance is Highly Relevant to Lions

NFL Players Have Been Openly Recruiting CB Darius Slay

Lions 2020 Combine Preview: EDGE Rushers