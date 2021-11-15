Penei Sewell: 'It Felt Real Comfortable' Playing Right Tackle

Penei Sewell did not allow a quarterback pressure in his return at right tackle for the Detroit Lions.

Much was made of the Detroit Lions decision to play rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell at multiple positions this season.

In his debut playing right tackle, after playing left tackle for the last eight weeks, Sewell did not allow a quarterback pressure and was Detroit's top graded starter on offense, according to Pro Football Focus.

"It felt real comfortable. It was really a testament to all that work that happened in training camp when I was getting comfortable with the position. And also playing left tackle actually kind of helped with the transition, weirdly," Sewell said Sunday. "I don’t know how that’s possible. But yeah, I was real comfortable out there, felt like I didn’t skip a beat."

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive front, the Lions' offensive line was also able to take full advantage of left tackle Taylor Decker returning and mixing in Matt Nelson in the offensive line rotation.

On the afternoon, Detroit finished with 229 combined rushing yards.

"Definitely having those first eight games in my belt helped tremendously," Sewell said. "Now I know the speed of the game and everything that comes along with an NFL game, so yeah, those eight games helped me become comfortable, just like I was tonight."

