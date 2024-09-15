Penei Sewell, James Houston Active, Marcus Davenport Inactive
The Detroit Lions will have one of the best right tackles in the NFL available in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Penei Sewell returned to practice Friday and will be available to help one of the league's top offensive line units.
Marcus Davenport, who had a stellar debut against the Rams, was ruled inactive after missing practice all week dealing with a groin injury.
Aaron Glenn's defense will also welcome defensive DJ Reader into the fold. The veteran will make his Lions debut after being ruled inactive last week. He had been rehabbing a torn quadriceps tendon suffered last year while playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.
A prized free agency addition, Reader appears to be a solid fit along the defensive line capable of impacting the game against both the run and pass in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme.
“Well, I talked about that last week, that he’s a man’s man," Glenn said. "When it comes to the run game, he’s going to be a huge addition to us, but I don’t want guys to just think that’s just who he is, because he has sneaky, athletic ability to be able to help on the passing game too, because he can push the pocket. Anytime you bring a player like that back in the fold, it only helps us as a defense.”
James Houston is active this week. Rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw is inactive.
Here is a complete list of Lions' Week 2 inactives:
