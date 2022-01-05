Quandre Diggs Tells Penei Sewell to Embrace City of Detroit: 'They Gunna Love You'

The Detroit Lions will play their final game of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

For head coach Dan Campbell, it will be his final opportunity to evaluate young players on the roster and players who have been tasked with playing in roles they aren't as experienced in.

“Continued development out of the young players, but even some of the players that are second-year players, third-year players maybe thrusted into roles that they haven’t had an opportunity to play in very much," Campbell explained. "So, that’s what we’re looking for. ‘Are they taking a step up from last week, or continuing to take the right steps into this last week?’”

In the latest "Sights and Sounds" video produced by the Lions' video team, rookie right tackle Penei Sewell is mic'd up, and he certainly lives up to the billing.

Detroit's young offensive lineman is shown blocking for running back D'Andre Swift, encouraging his teammates all throughout the game and catching up with ex-Lions safety Quandre Diggs.

Following the Seahawks' 51-29 home victory, Diggs tells Sewell, "Keep ballin boy. Like I told you, embrace the city. They gunna love you. I promise you. I love that place."

Unfortunately for supporters, Sewell may not suit up and play in the finale, as he was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

He will continue to be monitored and tested throughout the week, ahead of the home finale.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

