Penei Sewell: It's Bulls**t Jared Goff Taking All The Blame

Detroit Lions right tackle discusses end of Lions season, supports Jared Goff.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58), quarterback Jared Goff (16) and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68)
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58), quarterback Jared Goff (16) and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68)
Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell sat at his locker while his teammates were boxing up their belongings and met his obligation to speak to reporters.

As a team captain, the talented offensive lineman shared his frustration and difficulty dealing with the Lions losing unexpectedly to the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Jared Goff is taking a significant amount of blame online due to his numerous turnovers and an ill-timed pick-six interception.

Sewell did not take too kindly to the veteran signal-caller taking a significant amount of blame from others for the loss.

“That’s bulls**t. I just don’t understand how, a team sport, that people can put a blame on one person at all," Sewell said. "It’s not like he’s the one that’s out there by himself. I’ll never understand it, but that’s not my world and what I pay attention to. But, it’s bulls**t.” 

Taylor Decker and others echoed Sewell's sentiments, indicating that football is collectively a team sport.

"You've got 22 starters on the team. We need to make plays for him," Decker said. "Not everything's gonna be on him. I don't know everything that goes on with the routes, so I don't know if there's anything there or not. But ultimately, it's a team sport. I'm sure he'll go up there and try to take it on the chin, he's a great leader, but we're not even in this position that we're in without Jared Goff.

"Phenomenal football player, definitely one of the best quarterbacks in the league, great leader," Decker commented further. "I think one thing you'll see is people telling you to point the finger at them, and that's the sign of great leaders."

Published
