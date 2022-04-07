Peter Schrager Has Lions Drafting QB Desmond Ridder in Latest Mock Draft

Does quarterback Desmond Ridder have the capability of leading an NFL team?

The Detroit Lions are seeking a quarterback who is capable of leading a team and a franchise to their first ever Super Bowl victory.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder has been mocked recently to the Lions in several released mock drafts this week.

"They should draft me because I'm the best quarterback in this class," Ridder said during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football. "I'm the quarterback who has the most wins, most experience and I'm ready to go out there and lead a team to a Super Bowl. And go out there and build a winning culture for an organization, for a team and for a city and a community."

NFL Network analyst and host Peter Schrager came out with his first 2022 mock draft on Thursday and in it, it had the Lions selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 2 overall pick, Schrager selected EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux and he took Ridder with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"He's awfully confident (yes, a turnoff for some), he seems to be quite interested in his brand (yes, a turnoff for others), and there's talk that his motor doesn't show up every play on film (again, a red flag). But the former No. 1 overall high school recruit is whip smart, loves ball and his teammates at Oregon rave about him," Schrager explained. "Oh, yeah -- he's also an awesome pass rusher."

Ridder helped Cincinnati secure 44 victories in four seasons during his collegiate career.

Also, he has the third most wins in college football history. In 2021, Ridder led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoffs.

"I've heard from coaches at the college level, his Jets coaches at the Reese's Senior Bowl and other coaches who have spent time with Ridder that he has the "It" quality you look for in a starting quarterback. The third-winningest QB in college football history, he could be a culture changer in the NFL. Jared Goff seems to be the guy in Detroit for now, but would it not make sense for the Lions to nab Ridder at 32nd overall?"