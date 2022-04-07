Skip to main content

Peter Schrager Has Lions Drafting QB Desmond Ridder in Latest Mock Draft

Does quarterback Desmond Ridder have the capability of leading an NFL team?

The Detroit Lions are seeking a quarterback who is capable of leading a team and a franchise to their first ever Super Bowl victory. 

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder has been mocked recently to the Lions in several released mock drafts this week. 

"They should draft me because I'm the best quarterback in this class," Ridder said during a recent appearance on Good Morning Football. "I'm the quarterback who has the most wins, most experience and I'm ready to go out there and lead a team to a Super Bowl. And go out there and build a winning culture for an organization, for a team and for a city and a community."

ridder5

NFL Network analyst and host Peter Schrager came out with his first 2022 mock draft on Thursday and in it, it had the Lions selecting at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall (via the Rams).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

chenel5

Is Leo Chenal Lions' Linebacker of Future?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should pursue Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal in the 2022 NFL Draft.

41 minutes ago
mckinley5

DL Takkarist McKinley Listed As Free Agent Detroit Lions Should Target

Injuries have hampered EDGE rusher Takkarist McKinley the past two NFL seasons.

12 hours ago
koramoah5

Did Lions GM Brad Holmes Make Mistake Drafting DL Levi Onwuzurike?

The Detroit Lions could have addressed their need at linebacker by drafting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in 2021.

21 hours ago

With the No. 2 overall pick, Schrager selected EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux and he took Ridder with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"He's awfully confident (yes, a turnoff for some), he seems to be quite interested in his brand (yes, a turnoff for others), and there's talk that his motor doesn't show up every play on film (again, a red flag). But the former No. 1 overall high school recruit is whip smart, loves ball and his teammates at Oregon rave about him," Schrager explained. "Oh, yeah -- he's also an awesome pass rusher."

Ridder helped Cincinnati secure 44 victories in four seasons during his collegiate career. 

Also, he has the third most wins in college football history. In 2021, Ridder led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoffs. 

"I've heard from coaches at the college level, his Jets coaches at the Reese's Senior Bowl and other coaches who have spent time with Ridder that he has the "It" quality you look for in a starting quarterback. The third-winningest QB in college football history, he could be a culture changer in the NFL. Jared Goff seems to be the guy in Detroit for now, but would it not make sense for the Lions to nab Ridder at 32nd overall?"

chenel5
News

Is Leo Chenal Lions' Linebacker of Future?

By Daniel Kelly41 minutes ago
mckinley5
News

DL Takkarist McKinley Listed As Free Agent Detroit Lions Should Target

By John Maakaron12 hours ago
koramoah5
News

Did Lions GM Brad Holmes Make Mistake Drafting DL Levi Onwuzurike?

By John Maakaron21 hours ago
gray5
News

4 Late-Round Cornerbacks for Lions to Target in 2022 NFL Draft

By Christian Booher23 hours ago
willis5
News

Dan Orlovsky Debunks Myths about Malik Willis

By Vito ChircoApr 6, 2022
dk5
News

Bleacher Report Reveals Trade Offer Lions Should Make for DK Metcalf

By John MaakaronApr 5, 2022
ridder5
News

Why QB Desmond Ridder Is 'Intriguing' Pick for Detroit Lions

By John MaakaronApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17106209_168388382_lowres
News

Booher: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 4.0

By Christian BooherApr 5, 2022