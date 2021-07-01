Phil Mickelson Will Not Return to Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2022

Phil Mickelson is quite unhappy with a Detroit newspaper.

Prior to his first ever appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the Detroit News chose to run a story that many have felt was poorly timed.

The federal court transcripts referenced in the News story were released back in 2018, while the unpaid gambling debt owed to Mickelson reportedly occurred over 20 years ago.

Mickelson, who is playing in Michigan for the first time since the 2008 PGA Championship, let it be known on social media during a rain delay he was not likely to play in Detroit next year.

The reigning PGA Champion took to Twitter to reply to a tweet from a Crain's Detroit Business editor. He expressed, “You and Rob (Snell) do what you need to do (report something from over 20 years ago) and I’ll do what I need to (let everyone know why I won’t be back).”

After shooting a 69 in his opening round on Thursday, Mickelson was asked if he was indeed no longer planning on playing the event next year.

Unfortunately for fans and ultimately the surrounding community, who likely would have benefited from his presence at the tournament, Mickelson expressed he would not return in 2022.

If you are planning to witness one of the greats of the game of golf play, you may want to catch him on Friday, since he may not ever want to return to play based on his perception of how he was treated.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER