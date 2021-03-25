Lions Select Kyle Pitts in Birkett's Second Mock Draft

Read more on the second mock draft released by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press

While many believe the Detroit Lions will not consider drafting another tight end in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, a Hall of Fame voter sees things differently.

In his latest projections for the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions beat writer Dave Birkett believes that Florida tight end Kyle Pitts would be a "good fit" for Detroit's offense.

"Oh, boy. Another tight end. Only Pitts is not your normal tight end. He is a mismatch player who can attach to the line of scrimmage or split wide. New Lions coach Dan Campbell is a former tight end who loves mismatches, so as odd as it seems, this is a good fit for the Lions," Birkett explains.

The 20-year-old recorded 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games for Florida last season.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Pitts has been regularly finding his way inside the top five of several of the latest released NFL mock drafts.

In his latest mailbag for Sports Illustrated, senior NFL analyst Albert Breer was asked if Pitts could become a "generational" talent.

"My guess is Pitts will be gone in the first six picks or so, and that’s another area where he’s got a shot to be generational," Breer writes. "It’s been 49 years since a tight end went in the top five -- ex-Broncos Pro Bowler Riley Odoms went fifth in 1972 -- and only Odoms and the great Mike Ditka have ever gone that high at the position. Only four tight ends (Vernon Davis in 2006, Eric Ebron in 2010, T.J. Hockenson in 2019 and Kellen Winslow in 2004) have even gone in the top 10 over the last 24 drafts.

"There’s lots of opportunity for Pitts to smash through some glass ceilings in April, and maybe earn the label of being a truly generational prospect."

In his first released mock draft, Birkett projected quarterback Trey Lance would be selected by the Lions and that he has the tools to be a star player in the league.

"Lance has the tools to be a star. He’s not ready to play yet, and in Detroit, he can sit a season and take over in 2022," Birkett wrote.

