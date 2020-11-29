MMQB Suggests Pairing of Coach and GM for Detroit Lions

Over the next few weeks, Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood will conduct a comprehensive search for both the next head coach and general manager.

"All that I promise you we are going to do an extremely thorough and comprehensive search for both positions. Yes, we have some ideas on what we’re looking for, but again, not clearly defined. I have a feeling today you’re going to have a lot more questions than I’m going to have answers to," Ford Hamp said when she addressed the media on Saturday after firing Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn.

There will be many candidates interviewed, and Ford Hamp explained during her videoconference that she will consult with many individuals, including consultants from the league, in order to hire the correct candidates.

For Detroit, it will be imperative to find a duo that can work together to potentially tear down this roster and build from scratch.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated's MMQB explains in his latest column that Detroit must also align their business and football operations while providing a pairing he feels could be successful moving forward.

As Breer writes:

"They need to meld the business and football operation -- which has been a challenge in the past, with those people in different buildings (business downtown, football in the suburbs) -- so everyone is a resource to everyone else. To get there, they need to be honest about the team’s macro problems. Doing that won’t guarantee winning thereafter. But it’s a good starting point. And bringing in someone like Dearborn native/49ers DC Robert Saleh and pairing him with a prospective GM he’s familiar with (like Indy’s Ed Dodds or San Francisco’s Adam Peters) would just be where the work would begin on that."

Dodds is currently the assistant general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, while Peters is in his 18th season working in the NFL and fourth as vice president of player personnel for the 49ers.

