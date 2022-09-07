Potential Replacement For Vaitai Does Not Practice Wednesday
The Detroit Lions have started their preparations for their opening Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.
At the team's Allen Park practice facility, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, who had missed portions of training camp battling injuries, returned during the portion of practice that was open to the media.
His return to practice is a positive sign, as the Eagles offense features several offensive weapons who could pose problems for Detroit's young defense.
Those not spotted at practice include Levi Onwuzurike, John Cominsky or Tommy Kraemer.
Kraemers absence from the open portion of practice is notable due to the possibility he is tabbed to replace Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who is currently on the injured reserve list battling a back injury.
"We're exploring everything. We're going to give a couple of different looks to guys today, (Tommy Kraemer) being one of them," said head coach Dan Campbell. "We may shuffle some things up but we'll come up with the best combination that we feel like is going to give us the best chance to win."
Logan Stenberg is another candidate who has the potential of being the Lions starting right guard on Sunday.
He was observed taking part in several combination block drills at the right guard position Wednesday.
