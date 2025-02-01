Predicting Long-Term, Lucrative New Aidan Hutchinson Contract
The Detroit Lions are expected to enter into long-term contract negotiations with star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson this offseason.
Hutchinson is also eligible to have his fifth-year option picked up by the club in the amount of $22,612,000. The team could still negotiate a contract if they choose to pick up the fifth-year option, which seems likely given his success through the first three years of his career.
Unfortunately, the former No. 2 pick had his season cut short abruptly when he suffered a broken fibula and tibia against the Dallas Cowboys.
In five total games, Hutchinson recorded 7.5 sacks, 19 tackles and 45 quarterback pressures.
General manager Brad Holmes noted that the team had yet to enter into significant contract extension discussions with the Michigan product during his end of season press conference.
“Yeah, we’re working through all of that. Again, it’s not always in our control. We might have our plans and processes, but it takes two people to get something done," Holmes said. "That’s not a negative comment, it’s just that you just don’t know what that player and their camp and all that kind of stuff are thinking.
"So, we haven’t gotten to those intense dialogues yet, so that’s going to be the only thing," Holmes explained further. "But we have our philosophy, we have our process, but we’ll just see how it goes.”
Currently, the highest-paid edge rusher is Nick Bosa, who earned a five-year, $170 million contract with $88 million in guaranteed money.
Hutchinson showcased in his third season he has the potential to be one of the NFL's top defensive players for the next several years.
Early indications are that the former Michigan Wolverines defender will make a full recovery from his leg injury and should be available when the team takes the field for their 2025 season opener.
Prediction: 5-years, $185 million with $100 million guaranteed.
