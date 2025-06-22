All Lions

Predicting Lions' Madden NFL 26 Ratings: Defense

What Madden ratings will Lions' defensive starters end up with?

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes towards Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes towards Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

After predicting the ratings that Madden NFL 26 will give to the Lions' 2025 offensive starters yesterday, it’s time to do the same for the first-teamers on defense today. 

Detroit, coming off two straight NFC North division championships, features a variety of weapons on both offense and defense. On the defensive side of the ball alone, Dan Campbell’s squad possesses multiple Pro Bowlers (defensive back Brian Branch and EDGE Aidan Hutchinson) and an All-Pro talent (safety Kerby Joseph). 

The popular Madden NFL video game series launched in 1988 as “John Madden Football,” named after iconic Super Bowl-winning coach and later broadcaster John Madden. Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2006 as a coach, passed away in December 2021.

Madden NFL 26 is scheduled to be released Thursday, August 14, with Philadelphia Eagles star running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley set to grace the cover.

Without further ado, here are my projected ratings for Detroit's expected starters on defense.

Interior Defensive Line

DJ Reader - 85 overall

Alim McNeill - 82

Defensive Ends

Aidan Hutchinson - 94 overall

Marcus Davenport - 74

Linebackers

Jack Campbell - 83 overall

Alex Anzalone - 80

Derrick Barnes - 73

Cornerbacks

D.J. Reed - 86 overall 

Terrion Arnold - 76

Amik Robertson - 78

NOTE: Reed and Arnold are slated to be the Lions’ starting corners on the outside. Meanwhile, Robertson is expected to garner the bulk of the opportunities in the slot to start the season.

Safeties

Kerby Joseph - 90 overall

Brian Branch - 89

Punter/Kicker

Jack Fox - 79 overall

Jake Bates - 76

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

