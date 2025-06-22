Predicting Lions' Madden NFL 26 Ratings: Defense
After predicting the ratings that Madden NFL 26 will give to the Lions' 2025 offensive starters yesterday, it’s time to do the same for the first-teamers on defense today.
Detroit, coming off two straight NFC North division championships, features a variety of weapons on both offense and defense. On the defensive side of the ball alone, Dan Campbell’s squad possesses multiple Pro Bowlers (defensive back Brian Branch and EDGE Aidan Hutchinson) and an All-Pro talent (safety Kerby Joseph).
The popular Madden NFL video game series launched in 1988 as “John Madden Football,” named after iconic Super Bowl-winning coach and later broadcaster John Madden. Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2006 as a coach, passed away in December 2021.
Madden NFL 26 is scheduled to be released Thursday, August 14, with Philadelphia Eagles star running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley set to grace the cover.
Without further ado, here are my projected ratings for Detroit's expected starters on defense.
Interior Defensive Line
DJ Reader - 85 overall
Alim McNeill - 82
Defensive Ends
Aidan Hutchinson - 94 overall
Marcus Davenport - 74
Linebackers
Jack Campbell - 83 overall
Alex Anzalone - 80
Derrick Barnes - 73
Cornerbacks
D.J. Reed - 86 overall
Terrion Arnold - 76
Amik Robertson - 78
NOTE: Reed and Arnold are slated to be the Lions’ starting corners on the outside. Meanwhile, Robertson is expected to garner the bulk of the opportunities in the slot to start the season.
Safeties
Kerby Joseph - 90 overall
Brian Branch - 89
Punter/Kicker
Jack Fox - 79 overall
Jake Bates - 76