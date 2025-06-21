Predicting Lions' Madden NFL 26 Ratings: Offense
Organized Team Activities have come and gone for the Detroit Lions. And now, it's time to take a stab at predicting the ratings that Madden NFL 26 will give to the Lions' 2025 roster.
Detroit, coming off back-to-back NFC North division championships, features a plethora of star power. Just on offense, the team features a pair of All-Pro performers: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
The popular Madden NFL video game series launched in 1988 as “John Madden Football,” named after the iconic Super Bowl-winning coach (and later broadcaster) John Madden. Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2006 as a coach, passed away in December 2021.
Madden NFL 26 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 14, with Philadelphia Eagles star running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley set to grace the cover.
Without further ado, here are my projected ratings for Detroit's expected starters on offense this season.
Quarterback
Jared Goff - 88 overall
Running Backs
Jahmyr Gibbs - 93 overall
David Montgomery - 85
NOTE: Montgomery, even though not projected to be a starter, shares a high volume of the touches out of the backfield with Gibbs. It's why I also decided to predict the veteran back's overall rating as part of this exercise.
Wide Receivers
Amon-Ra St. Brown - 96 overall
Jameson Williams - 84
Tim Patrick - 78
Tight End
Sam LaPorta - 85 overall
Offensive Tackle
Penei Sewell - 96 overall
Taylor Decker - 86
Interior Offensive Line
Graham Glasgow - 75 overall
Christian Mahogany - 71
Tate Ratledge - 69