Predicting Lions' Madden NFL 26 Ratings: Offense

What Madden ratings will Lions' offensive starters end up with?

Vito Chirco

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
/ Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Organized Team Activities have come and gone for the Detroit Lions. And now, it's time to take a stab at predicting the ratings that Madden NFL 26 will give to the Lions' 2025 roster.

Detroit, coming off back-to-back NFC North division championships, features a plethora of star power. Just on offense, the team features a pair of All-Pro performers: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

The popular Madden NFL video game series launched in 1988 as “John Madden Football,” named after the iconic Super Bowl-winning coach (and later broadcaster) John Madden. Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2006 as a coach, passed away in December 2021.

Madden NFL 26 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 14, with Philadelphia Eagles star running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley set to grace the cover.

Without further ado, here are my projected ratings for Detroit's expected starters on offense this season.

Quarterback

Jared Goff - 88 overall

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs - 93 overall

David Montgomery - 85

NOTE: Montgomery, even though not projected to be a starter, shares a high volume of the touches out of the backfield with Gibbs. It's why I also decided to predict the veteran back's overall rating as part of this exercise.

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown - 96 overall

Jameson Williams - 84

Tim Patrick - 78

Tight End

Sam LaPorta - 85 overall

Offensive Tackle

Penei Sewell - 96 overall

Taylor Decker - 86

Interior Offensive Line

Graham Glasgow - 75 overall

Christian Mahogany - 71

Tate Ratledge - 69

VITO CHIRCO

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 

