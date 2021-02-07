Predictions: Chiefs-Buccaneers

The staff writers at SI All Lions give their predictions for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vito Chirco

The GOAT in Tampa Bay's Tom Brady vs. the best quarterback in the game today in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. There weren't many better matchups than this for the NFL during a season that was unlike any before it, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I believe Mahomes and the Chiefs will show why they were the best team in the league all season long, and will become too much to handle for the Buccaneers as the game progresses.

Additionally, I think Kansas City's pass-rushing department, led by defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Chris Jones, will wreak just enough havoc on Brady.

I've got the Chiefs repeating and Mahomes winning Super Bowl MVP for a second straight year.

Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 24

Adam Strozynski

Every Super Bowl Tom Brady has been in has been a close game, and I don't expect anything different here.

Offensively, the Kansas City Chiefs have more speed and more big-time playmakers that can stretch the field. I do think they start slow adjusting to different personnel, as they move guys around due to injuries.

If Brady has a chance to secure his seventh Super Bowl title, it will be because the Buccaneers capitalize on that delayed start from the Chiefs.

In the end, I think we're going to end up having a passing-of-the-torch moment.

Chiefs 34, Buccaneers 31

USA TODAY Sports

Logan Lamorandier

I should have learned by now to never bet against Tom Brady. But, here I am once again doubting him.

To me, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense will be too much for the Buccaneers to handle. I'm not ruling out a Tampa win, but I think the Bucs will need a lot more to go right in order to pull off the upset.

Chiefs 32, Buccaneers 27

Daniel Kelly

Why do I have the Buccaneers winning?

One name: Tom Brady.

He is tough enough, to begin with, in big games. However, now, he will be even tougher.

The chip on his shoulder is now even bigger.

Brady wants to settle the debate of him vs. Bill Belichick for New England Patriots supremacy once and for all. And, I think he will in this game.

Buccaneers 36, Chiefs 18

John Maakaron

It is really hard to pick against Patrick Mahomes in such a big game.

This is the first time a team is playing for the Lombardi Trophy in its home stadium. I feel the motivation is there for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to shock the world.

Todd Bowles' defense will force Mahomes into some uncharacteristic mistakes, and Brady & Co. will take advantage.

Buccaneers 35, Chiefs 31