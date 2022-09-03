Predictions: Colorado State-Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines kick off their 2022 football season with a contest against the Colorado State Rams.

Here are predictions from staff members of All Lions.

Christian Booher

Michigan's offense, regardless of who's calling plays, is poised to be more explosive than in years past. With Cade McNamara leading the way in the season opener, expect the Wolverines to methodically move the ball against an experienced Colorado State defense.

The Rams could cause some problems on offense, but the unit is led by redshirt freshman Clay Millen in what will be his first career start. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will have the Wolverines' defense humming, while Ronnie Bell reintroduces himself with a long touchdown grab. Michigan rolls in Week 1.

Michigan 56, Colorado State 10

Vito Chirco

After making the College Football Playoff in 2021 for the first time in program history, what will Michigan do for an encore this season?

Expectations are high once again for the Wolverines, which kick off their 2022 campaign against the Colorado State Rams, of the Mountain West conference.

Cade McNamara gets the start for Michigan, in what should be a relatively easy opener for Jim Harbaugh's squad.

Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports

The game marks U-M wide receiver Ronnie Bell's first game back since suffering a season-ending ACL injury a season ago against Western Michigan.

Expect McNamara and Bell to connect on at least one long touchdown play in a Michigan rout of Colorado State.

Michigan 45, Colorado State 14

Cameron Clouthier

Look for QB Cade McNamara to play well, as he's hoping to capture the starting job over J.J. McCarthy. I expect that Michigan's rush game will be strong again this year, and the return of RB Blake Corum will also bode well for the Wolverines. I think Michigan wipes the floor clean with Colorado State.

Michigan 42, Colorado State 10