Predictions: Lions-Vikings
The Detroit Lions have their first divisional game of the 2024 season on Sunday, and it's only fitting that it's for the first place spot near the halfway point of the season. Detroit and Minnesota have a history of close battles in recent years, and Sunday will be no different.
The Vikings are unbeaten through five games and have surprised many. With their array of weapons offensively, Kevin O'Connell's team will test the Lions' secondary. Additionally, Minnesota's stout run defense will create a challenge for the tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Ultimately, I expect this game to go down to the wire. The defining factor on Sunday will be the Lions' ability to get pressure on Sam Darnold. While Alim McNeill and others are capable of doing so, I predict Darnold to convert a late pass to Justin Jefferson that sends the Lions home with a disheartening road loss.
Vikings 27, Lions 24.
The 4-1 Lions laid the smackdown on the Cowboys last weekend in Dallas, albeit in bittersweet fashion, having lost DE Aidan Hutchinson to a devastating leg injury for the foreseeable future... so where does Detroit go from here?
Well, this weekend is certainly shaping up to be an interesting matchup between the Lions and the NFC North-rival Vikings.
Minnesota comes in at 5-0, having played terrific so far this season thanks to the likes of Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson on offense. However, look for the Lions to try to disrupt that momentum.
I expect that Detroit's defensive unit will be noticeably weaker without Hutchinson out there. As a result, look for this one to be a scoring shootout. However, a strong game from quarterback Jared Goff would go a long way. And let's not forget that the Lions boast one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. It will be close, but the Lions will ultimately get the job done on the road.
Lions 31, Vikings 27
'Dawg Meet a Dawg': Brian Branch Eager For Justin Jefferson Showdown
This Week 7 matchup will feature a battle of strengths, with the Lions’ fourth-ranked run game squaring off with the Vikings’ second-ranked run defense.
Despite Minnesota possessing a stout unit against the run, I don't envision Detroit shying away from the “ground-and-pound” on Sunday.
It's become the “bread and butter” of the Ben Johnson-run offense. Plus, the Lions’ backfield tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery is easily one of the best in the game today. Just a week ago against the Dallas Cowboys, Montgomery rushed for 80 yards and two scores, while Gibbs ran for another 63 yards.
Plus, I believe the interior defensive line tandem of Alim McNeill and DJ Reader will create enough of a pass-rush in the place of Aidan Hutchinson and disrupt Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. I’ve got the Lions squeaking out a close victory in their first game without Hutchinson.
Lions 27, Vikings 23
The Lions should be as focused as they have been all season in their Week 7 contest against the Vikings.
Losing their best defensive player will hurt, but the rest of the roster will elevate their games and perform at a very high level the rest of the season.
If Detroit's offense can get into rhythm and execute like they have been the past two weeks, it will be challenging for any NFL defense to slow them defense.
It is now even more important for Goff and Co. to lead the team, as the defense will work to find answers without Hutchinson.
Lions 23, Vikings 20