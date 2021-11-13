Predictions: Michigan-Penn State

Christian Booher, Vito Chirco, Camren Clouthier and Adam Strozynski of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions.

Christian Booher

Penn State and Michigan will be a battle of the defenses, as both allow less than 20 points per game. Michigan's best offensive weapon, its run game, comes to Happy Valley short-handed without Blake Corum. The Wolverines will have to lean on Hassan Haskins, who has been capable of shouldering the load.

Defensively, Michigan will have to have an answer for Penn State's top receiver Jahan Dotson. Vincent Gray has struggled in the past, and Gemon Green may miss the game with injury. Being so short-handed will make it a rough afternoon for the Wolverines.

Cade McNamara will hang in there and make some key throws. It'll be the stout defense, however, that finally crumbles, as Dotson and company break through and crush the Wolverines' playoff hopes.

Penn State 27, Michigan 16

Vito Chirco

Jim Harbaugh doesn't have much credibility left as a coach who's able to win big games. He's failed time and time again to win such contests throughout his seven years on the sideline in Ann Arbor. It's why he has no choice but to lead his team to victory Saturday afternoon against Penn State. His track record doesn't exactly say that it will happen, but I think Michigan shows enough of what it did in the first three quarters against Michigan State a couple of weeks back to pull out the victory in Happy Valley.

Michigan 31, Penn State 21

Camren Clouthier

The 8-1 Michigan Wolverines take on Penn State, as the college football regular season begins to wind down. Coming off a convincing win over Indiana last weekend which I was in attendance for, Michigan looks to be slightly favored in this weekend's matchup. Hassan Haskins had a gigantic performance, so look for him to be a key factor for the Wolverines again this weekend. I'll also be keeping my eye on Donovan Edwards, who is set to return after missing the last couple contests with an injury. I anticipate this one will be close all the way. But, if Michigan can continue to capitalize on its outstanding pass-rush game, I can see the Wolverines getting the victory.

Michigan 31, Penn State 24

Adam Strozynski

This is a must-have game if you are the Michigan Wolverines.

This game will say a lot about Jim Harbaugh and the narrative of him struggling in November to go on the road and win important games, and it will show if he truly has put the loss to Michigan State behind him.

For the Wolverines, it says a lot about this program still believing they are playing for something, and then going out and executing when you are banged up.

Michigan heads into Happy Valley nursing some injuries, and has some heavy lifting to do short-handed.

I think being banged up, going on the road and taking on a tough opponent like Penn State screams a close one. I think U-M has just enough in the tank, led by its rushing attack.

Michigan 24, Penn State 23