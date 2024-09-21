Preview: Can Lions Slow Down Improved Kyler Murray?
The Detroit Lions hit the road for the first time in the 2024 season with a trip to face the Arizona Cardinals.
Donnie Druin covers the Cardinals for Cardinals On SI. He recently answered five questions from Lions On SI previewing Sunday's game.
1.) What led to the Cardinals' offensive surge against the Los Angeles Rams?
Donnie Druin: "It was really the perfect storm. We've heard all offseason from players on how they believed they could be a top ten offense in the league. After a windy debut in Buffalo (on top of that being their first time on the field with no starters playing in preseason), the offense finally got rolling downhill. Fans will point to the massive plays made by Marvin Harrison Jr. and perhaps rightfully so - though the Cardinals truly got going thanks to their rushing attack powered by James Conner. Conner and the rest of Arizona's offense kept the Rams' defense honest with over 200 rushing yards, chewed major clock (nearly 37 minutes of possession) and eventually wore the front seven down. That dominance early on opened up so much for Kyler Murray and co. to succeed through the air - and if you asked OC Drew Petzing what his ideal offense looked like - it would be precisely what we saw in Week 2."
2.) How has Marvin Harrison looked early in his NFL career?
Druin: "The overreactions to his debut were laughable, given all the factors he had to deal with. Harrison's calling card was never being a track athlete, but more so how well-rounded and polished of a prospect he is. He simply gets open and has the ability to make some "wow" catches - which I believe we'll see more and more as chemistry develops with Murray. Admittedly so, Harrison looked nervous in his first taste of action but obviously rebounded well. He still missed some balls that you'd want a premier wideout in the NFL to come down with, but such is life with a rookie. So far, Harrison looks very much like the 6-4 wideout that is smooth in and out of breaks. Will he find himself as open against Detroit? Likely not, but this week will be telling with two weeks of game film ready."
3.) In what areas has Kyler Murray improved the most?
Druin: "Honestly, Murray has improved the most off the field. Prior to Jonathan Gannon landing in the desert, there were major questions surrounding his leadership, maturity and things of that nature. I believe the ACL injury suffered late in 2022 helped reset his mindset and the coaching change gave him a fresh start. It's no secret him and Kliff Kingsbury fell out towards the end of Kingsbury's tenure, and Gannon being so vocal and supportive of Murray went a long way. On the field, Murray arguably looks the same as he did previously - just with better overall talent and a more competent play-caller in Petzing bringing a more balanced approach to the game when compared to Kingsbury's college-style offense."
4.) What key matchups are you watching in Sunday's game?
Druin: "The obvious matchup out here will be how backup Kelvin Beachum holds up against Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson needs no introduction and has already established himself as one of the best in the league while Beachum is now filling in for the injured Jonah Williams. Beachum seemed to hold up fine against Los Angeles but allowed two sacks to the 35-year-old Von Miller in Week 1, so the jury is still out on Beachum as a starter. If Hutchinson can get going, it's going to be a very long day for Arizona. There's a few other notable ones, but that truly can make or break the Cardinals' offensive success - which is heavily relied on thanks to their questionable/unproven defense."
5.) Who wins and why?
Druin: "Despite losing last week, this Lions team is still one of the top squads in the conference until proven otherwise - especially with Dan Campbell still at the helm, you can never count them out. This feels like a true "whoever has the ball last" game if the Cardinals can even somewhat replicate their production from last week. Even on the road, give me a Detroit squad hungry to rebound from a loss. I'm still not sure what to make of this Cardinals team, and I'll side with the proven commodity. Hutchinson has himself a day and Arizona's defense can't stop some of Detroit's best playmakers over the course of four quarters: DET 27, AZ 20"