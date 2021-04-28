Detroit Lions Pick Up Frank Ragnow's Fifth-Year Option

General manager Brad Holmes makes one of the easier decisions regarding Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow

One of the cornerstone pieces of the Detroit Lions' offensive line just earned a hefty pay increase.

According to an NFL Network report, general manager Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office have decided to pick up the fifth-year option of center Frank Ragnow.

As a result of Ragnow's 2020 Pro Bowl appearance, he is set to earn $12.657 million in fully guaranteed money in 2022.

It is expected that a long-term agreement will be negotiated ahead of 2022.

When left tackle Taylor Decker was questioned regarding adding an offensive lineman to the mix via this year's draft, he noted that adding more linemen of Ragnow's caliber can only help the organization.

"I mean I'm all for adding anybody that can help the team win," Decker said during his last media session Tuesday. "Take a lineman in the first round. A couple years after me, they took Frank (Ragnow). Frank turns out to be an All-Pro, Pro Bowl guy. He's one of my best friends. Take all the linemen in the draft. I love it, because I'm an offensive lineman and I see a lot of value in that position."

Last season, Ragnow did not allow a sack in 929 snaps, and only had three penalties called against him all season. He earned a PFF grade of 80.3.

In 2019, Ragnow allowed just two sacks on 996 offensive snaps, and earned a 74.9 grade from Pro Football Focus -- ranking sixth among 38 qualified centers.

