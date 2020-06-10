Frank Ragnow Paid $6K Tab for Rookie Dinner in 2018

Frank Ragnow revealed that he, along with 2018 fifth-round pick Tyrell Crosby, paid a $6,000 dollar tab for a rookie offensive line dinner.

Appearing on the "Bussin With The Boys" podcast hosted by Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Ragnow revealed that he picked up the majority of the tab, but Crosby aided in paying the bill.

Ragnow was the 20th overall selection of the Detroit Lions back in 2018. It has been customary in the NFL that rookies pay for dinner tabs for teammates, carry bags, and participate in friendly hazing at times.

"He helped out with the drinks," Ragnow explained. "I told him (Crosby) I would pay for the majority of everything and he organized it. I didn't want to do any of the organizing. He booked the bus. I think he bought some of the alcohol and then I paid for everything else."

Ragnow was asked what it was like playing for head coach Matt Patricia.

Detroit's talented center did not hesitate to share how much he enjoyed playing for his current head coach.

"He's old school. He's like a football junkie. Loves ball," Ragnow said. "My game really is kind of tough old school football. I'm not some crazy, freaky athletic player. I'm not some finesse amazing pass-pro guy. I'm kind of just like a bruiser, tough football player. I like his approach to the game. I think football is an old school sport. It's a physical, violent sport and that's how he approaches it. I really enjoy playing for him."

