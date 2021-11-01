NFL News: Los Angeles Rams Go All In for Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams should be heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

The Los Angeles Rams have secured the services of veteran linebacker Von Miller in the league's first significant deal that was announced prior to the trade deadline.

Rams general manager Les Snead, who has not been known to shy away from using draft picks to acquire talent, will send the Denver Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft in exchange for a Pro Bowl caliber defender.

As part of the trade, the Broncos are paying $9 million of the 32-year-old's remaining $9.7 million salary, according to ESPN.

It is expected that Miller will debut for his new team on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, who are now reeling due to the expected loss of running back Derrick Henry.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke didn't have to contend with Miller on Sunday, as the Broncos declared Miller inactive for Sunday’s home game.

Miller had injured his ankle in the Broncos Week 7 loss to the Browns and sat out of practice all of last week.

For quarterback Matthew Stafford, the opportunity to win at the highest level has never been more attainable than it will be playing in his first season with the Rams.

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER