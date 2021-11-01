NFL News: Los Angeles Rams Go All In for Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams have secured the services of veteran linebacker Von Miller in the league's first significant deal that was announced prior to the trade deadline.
Rams general manager Les Snead, who has not been known to shy away from using draft picks to acquire talent, will send the Denver Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft in exchange for a Pro Bowl caliber defender.
As part of the trade, the Broncos are paying $9 million of the 32-year-old's remaining $9.7 million salary, according to ESPN.
It is expected that Miller will debut for his new team on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans, who are now reeling due to the expected loss of running back Derrick Henry.
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke didn't have to contend with Miller on Sunday, as the Broncos declared Miller inactive for Sunday’s home game.
Miller had injured his ankle in the Broncos Week 7 loss to the Browns and sat out of practice all of last week.
Recommended Lions Articles
Should Dan Campbell Fire Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn?
Do drastic changes need to take place already for the Detroit Lions?
Evaluating 4 Trade Proposals for Lions Leading into Trade Deadline
Could the Lions trade offensive lineman Taylor Decker in the next 24 hours?
Snap Counts: Eagles-Lions
A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Philadelphia Eagles.
For quarterback Matthew Stafford, the opportunity to win at the highest level has never been more attainable than it will be playing in his first season with the Rams.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.