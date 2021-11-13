Report: Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers ACL Tear at Practice
The Los Angeles Rams have likely lost one of their offensive weapons for a significant period of time.
According to ESPN, wideout Robert Woods tore his anterior cruciate ligament at practice on Friday.
Woods, 29, reportedly hurt his knee at some point during practice on Friday. He went on to finish practice after going down briefly. He even conducted interviews with the media, as there was no inclination anything was wrong.
Tests later revealed the true extent of his injury.
For the Rams' offense, the arrival of wideout Odell Beckham Jr. should be able to aid quarterback Matthew Stafford in his pursuit of his first playoff victory.
Recommended Lions Articles
Predictions: Michigan-Penn State
Christian Booher, Vito Chirco, Camren Clouthier and Adam Strozynski of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions.
Derrick Barnes: Najee Harris 'Doesn't Go Down'
Read more on Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes' comments regarding Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and his personal start to the 2021 season.
Detroit Lions' Week 10 Friday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Out Sunday
Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 10 injury report released Friday.
“Nothing really surprises me anymore to tell you the truth,” Stafford said earlier this week. “I know that this is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing an organization to come play for. We have a bunch of other great players on this team -- AD, Jalen, Cooper, all those guys. Great players. So it’s exciting for other people to come in and play with those guys. So, I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.