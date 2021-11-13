Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers ACL Tear at Practice

    One of Matthew Stafford's weapons has torn his ACL.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams have likely lost one of their offensive weapons for a significant period of time. 

    According to ESPN, wideout Robert Woods tore his anterior cruciate ligament at practice on Friday. 

    Woods, 29, reportedly hurt his knee at some point during practice on Friday. He went on to finish practice after going down briefly. He even conducted interviews with the media, as there was no inclination anything was wrong. 

    Tests later revealed the true extent of his injury. 

    For the Rams' offense, the arrival of wideout Odell Beckham Jr. should be able to aid quarterback Matthew Stafford in his pursuit of his first playoff victory. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_17112757_168388382_lowres

    Predictions: Michigan-Penn State

    Christian Booher, Vito Chirco, Camren Clouthier and Adam Strozynski of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions.

    USATSI_16976730_168388382_lowres

    Derrick Barnes: Najee Harris 'Doesn't Go Down'

    Read more on Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes' comments regarding Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and his personal start to the 2021 season.

    williams5

    Detroit Lions' Week 10 Friday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Out Sunday

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 10 injury report released Friday.

    “Nothing really surprises me anymore to tell you the truth,” Stafford said earlier this week. “I know that this is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing an organization to come play for. We have a bunch of other great players on this team -- AD, Jalen, Cooper, all those guys. Great players. So it’s exciting for other people to come in and play with those guys. So, I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    woods5
    News

    Report: Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers ACL Tear at Practice

    35 seconds ago
    USATSI_17112757_168388382_lowres
    News

    Predictions: Michigan-Penn State

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16976730_168388382_lowres
    News

    Derrick Barnes: Najee Harris 'Doesn't Go Down'

    2 hours ago
    williams5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Week 10 Friday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Out Sunday

    18 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    NFL Writer Predicts Goff Will Make Final Start as True Starter in 2021

    18 hours ago
    decker5
    News

    LT Taylor Decker Trending Towards Playing against Steelers

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16560134_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lynn: Dan Campbell 'Is Not Stepping On My Toes'

    Nov 12, 2021
    davis5
    News

    Ex-Lions D-Line Coach Bo Davis' Rant Goes Viral

    22 hours ago