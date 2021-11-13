Report: Rams WR Robert Woods Suffers ACL Tear at Practice

One of Matthew Stafford's weapons has torn his ACL.

The Los Angeles Rams have likely lost one of their offensive weapons for a significant period of time.

According to ESPN, wideout Robert Woods tore his anterior cruciate ligament at practice on Friday.

Woods, 29, reportedly hurt his knee at some point during practice on Friday. He went on to finish practice after going down briefly. He even conducted interviews with the media, as there was no inclination anything was wrong.

Tests later revealed the true extent of his injury.

For the Rams' offense, the arrival of wideout Odell Beckham Jr. should be able to aid quarterback Matthew Stafford in his pursuit of his first playoff victory.

“Nothing really surprises me anymore to tell you the truth,” Stafford said earlier this week. “I know that this is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing an organization to come play for. We have a bunch of other great players on this team -- AD, Jalen, Cooper, all those guys. Great players. So it’s exciting for other people to come in and play with those guys. So, I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

