    • November 11, 2021
    Odell Beckham Jr. Lands with Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams

    Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams' offense just added another weapon.
    After reports that wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was deciding between signing with a couple of different franchises, the 29-year-old wideout has found a new home. 

    On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams posted on their social media account that the organization had agreed to terms with the polarizing wideout. 

    For quarterback Matthew Stafford, adding a weapon at this point in the season serves to only solidify an offense that was chalk full of weapons prior to today's signing. 

    "You can have the strongest arm in the world you want," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said during his preparation for the Rams' offense. "If you don't have guys who can stretch the field and threaten you in that situation, it doesn't mean anything. You have to give a lot of credit to these players and the skilled positions they have. Every receiver they have has that ability. The one thing that makes this team such a threat is not only can they do that, (but) they can work the underneath part. They have skilled players that can punch in and out of cut really, really well."

    According to the MMQB's Albert Breer, Beckham Jr. is signing a one-year contract, in his pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy this season. 

