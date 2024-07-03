Ranking Defenses Lions Will Face in 2024
The Detroit Lions' offense has been one of the league's best since Ben Johnson took over as offensive coordinator in 2022.
Under his leadership, Jared Goff has revitalized his career and several players have had breakout seasons. Johnson's creativity has been limitless, as he's developed into one of the league's best coordinators.
After spurning head coach opportunities, Johnson is back to lead the Lions one again in 2024. Detroit has some tough opponents on the schedule this upcoming year, which will certainly test the abilities of the offense.
Here is a ranking of the opposing defenses the Lions will have to face in 2024.
14. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals' defense will be very young in 2024. With the addition of defensive end Darius Robinson, cornerback Max Melton and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson in the Draft, there is plenty of potential within the group. However, it may be a year or two away from fully blossoming under defensive-minded coach Jonathan Gannon.
13. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts struggled to add defensive talent in free agency, but were able to add pieces in the Draft. Laiatu Latu will upgrade the pass-rush, but the secondary remains a concern heading into 2024. If the front four can have success, the Colts will be able to mask issues in the secondary.
Indianapolis ranked fourth in the league in sacks last year, but the secondary finished in the middle of the pack in yards against. Improved pass defense will be important in 2024.
12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers were able to keep two of their key pieces intact, as they resigned safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and linebacker Lavonte David. However, they traded cornerback Carlton Davis to the Lions and will have to find reliable production at the position elsewhere.
Tampa Bay ranked tied-for-7th in sacks last year with 48 but ranked 29th in passing yards against. It was a struggle in the secondary in 2023, and that performance must improve if the Buccaneers are to repeat in the NFC South.
11. Seattle Seahawks
Seattle hired one of the better defensive minds in the league in Mike MacDonald as its next head coach, but the installation of his system will likely take time. They ranked in the bottom half of the league in both run and pass defense last year.
The secondary has promise with young players such as Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. However, the pass-rush will likely need more development in the first year of MacDonald's tenure. There are veteran pieces in place, such as linemen Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed, who could help the cause with strong campaigns.
10. Tennessee Titans
The Titans will have a new look under new head coach Brian Callahan, who is more of an offensive mind than former coach Mike Vrabel. They acquired top cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in the offseason, which gives them a proven shutdown option on the boundary.
Still, the defensive line has some unproven talent. There are intriguing veterans in the picture, such as Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jeffrey Simmons, but the Titans will need to figure out their pass-rush and other parts of the secondary in order to be at a high level consistently.
9. Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings lost a key piece of their pass-rush in defensive end Danielle Hunter this offseason. However, they replaced him with one of the top options in free agency in Jonathan Greenard as one of multiple new additions.
Andrew Van Ginkel is another intriguing veteran addition, and Harrison Smith is a franchise mainstay in the secondary. The key will be getting production consistently from players such as Ivan Pace, who was a pleasant surprise as a rookie last year.
8. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams lost a Hall of Fame piece in their defense with Aaron Donald's retirement this offseason, which leaves a massive hole in their line. The addition of Braden Fiske and strong rookie year of Kobie Turner gives them options, but replacing Donald's production will be no easy task.
Their pass-rush is upgraded with the addition of Jared Verse, and the secondary added Tre'Davious White. Whether the Rams can make it work remains uncertain, but their are solid pieces scattered throughout the defense.
7. Buffalo Bills
The Bills defense lost some key talent this offseason, as their cap situation forced them to cut key members of the secondary in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. The good news is that edge rusher AJ Epenesa and linebacker Matt Milano remain intact.
Buffalo will have plenty of unproven pieces filling the roles of its key losses, but cornerbacks Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford give the secondary a solid base. If Von Miller can return to form after a down year last year, the Bills pass-rush will be in good shape as well.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars
By retaining top edge rusher Josh Allen, the Jaguars put themselves in a good spot to succeed. They also added former 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, giving themselves two solid options to get after opposing quarterbacks.
Nickel Darnell Savage and cornerback Ronald Darby give the team two quality newcomers in the secondary. Jacksonville will have little trouble getting after the passer, and if the secondary can hold down its end of the bargain the defense could be dangerous.
5. Green Bay Packers
When healthy, Jaire Alexander is among the best cornerbacks in the game. However, he missed a solid chunk of time last year with injuries. They also have two solid options to get after the passer in Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.
Gary had nine sacks last year, which is a number he can exceed in 2024 if he remains healthy. New safety Xavier McKinney is also a reliable addition that will give the secondary some versatility. If the Packers can get a full season out of Alexander, their defensive backfield will be in good shape.
4. Chicago Bears
The Bears are in a good place after hitting on the selection of Jaylon Johnson and acquiring Montez Sweat in a trade deadline deal. Johnson was signed to a contract extension and will be the team's long-term answer at cornerback.
Their secondary is young, as Johnson will be paired likely with Kyler Gordon. Kevin Byard joins the fold at safety, and the linebacking corps is in good hands with Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. A key for the Bears will be finding a rusher to pair with Sweat.
3. Houston Texans
It was a well-rounded effort by the Texans in free agency, as they spent money on free agent additions for both sides of the ball. Among the new faces for the Texans are Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry and Foley Fatukasi.
With Derek Stingley emerging as a solid player in the secondary, the Texans' secondary is also formidable. If one of their new corners can become a key contributor, the defense will be tough to navigate in 2024.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers boast an elite edge rusher in Nick Bosa and a top linebacker in Fred Warner. Dre Greenlaw is a good match with Warner at linebacker, which allows them to be one of the league's best run defenses.
With Bosa applying pressure against the pass, the secondary can have it easy at times. Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are a solid duo at the cornerback position and secondary is very well-rounded as a whole.
1. Dallas Cowboys
Barely beating out the 49ers for the top spot are the Cowboys. Like Bosa, Parsons is an elite rusher. The Penn State product may have even more versatility as he works from different spots all along the defensive line.
Additionally, the duo of Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland is elite. Bland had a breakout year in 2023 and Diggs will look to bounce back from an injury that cost him most of last season. If Dallas can find that compliment to Parsons, their defense will be a force to be reckoned with.