Ranking Lions' 2022 NFL Draft Needs

These are the position groups Lions general manager Brad Holmes must target in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Lions' 0-4 start to the season has fans and pundits alike already speculating about what the roster will look like next year.

The organization has a variety of needs on both sides of the ball that will need to be addressed this offseason.

Let's take a look at the team's five biggest NFL Draft needs.

5.) Quarterback

The position that many of you have at No. 1 on your list of draft needs for the organization stands at No. 5 for me.

Here's why: The Lions' defense stinks, and is in need of an upgrade at various positions even more than quarterback.

Also, the Lions shouldn't draft a signal-caller early in next year's draft just for the sake of doing so. That would be an egregious decision on behalf of the team's front office.

Sure, Jared Goff hasn't been good enough in many crucial situations, especially in the red zone, to start his Lions career.

However, he's not the worst part of this team, and at this moment, there remains bigger positions of need for the organization headed into the 2022 NFL Draft.

4.) Defensive line

I'm still not convinced that the organization has enough of a consistent pass rush.

Sure, first-year pro Alim McNeill has looked more than capable when facing the run, and others on Detroit's D-line have had their positive moments against the run, as well.

However, outside of EDGE defender Charles Harris, the Lions haven't looked nearly as competent when trying to get pressure on the opposition's quarterback.

Detroit, in my opinion, definitely needs to invest some resources into this position group this upcoming offseason.

3.) Wide receiver

Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown did have a career-high six catches for 70 yards a week ago against the Chicago Bears, and second-year pro Quintez Cephus has taken steps forward as a pass-catcher and has developed some nice chemistry with Goff through the first quarter of the season.

However, guys like the two of them, plus Kalif Raymond and Trinity Benson, still seem much more like No. 3 receiving options than No. 1 or No. 2 targets in an NFL team's passing attack.

The verdict's still out on the Lions' receivers group, and it remains a major position of need going into next offseason.

2.) Linebacker

The Lions have already moved on from linebackers Jahlani Tavai and Jamie Collins.

Additionally, Romeo Okwara has already been lost for the season due to a torn Achilles, and Trey Flowers, who suited up for just two games last season because of a broken forearm and has missed 25 of a possible 36 games since joining the Lions in 2019, seems to already be one foot out the door.

Meanwhile, offseason acquisition Alex Anzalone has been a disappointment, struggling in both pass coverage and against the run.

If it weren't for Detroit's anemic secondary, this would be the franchise's biggest position of need going into the 2022 draft.

1.) Secondary

The Lions' defensive backs are young, inexperienced and not very good.

Ifeatu Melifonwu and Jeff Okudah, who was not very productive in the limited amount of playing time he saw in 2021, have gone down with injuries.

Meanwhile, Bobby Price, who converted from safety to cornerback this offseason, is coming off a week in which he allowed five catches on six targets for 149 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. As the result of his performance, he was tied for the worst coverage grade among all qualified cornerbacks for Week 4, per PFF.

Then, there's Will Harris, who was ranked by PFF as the worst safety in coverage for the week. Fellow safety Tracy Walker has also had his fair share of struggles throughout the '21 campaign so far.

This position, to me, is the one that needs to be revamped the most through next year's draft.